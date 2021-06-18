Payton Turner Appears on Jim Rome Show

Saints rookie Payton Turner joined Jim Rome on Thursday to talk about how flips the switch to become a violet presence on the football field.

Saints rookie and first round pick Payton Turner was on the Jim Rome Show on Thursday. He talked about his ability to flip to switch to become a violent presence on the edge, as well as talking about being good in other sports like baseball and basketball.

You can check out the full interview here with this audio link.

Turner on Jim Rome Show

"I'm a different dude for sure when I'm on the field, whether it practice or especially the game," Turner said.

"I don't think they'll mic me up too often. You got to be able to channel that. There's a time and place for everything. I know the time and place when I'm on the football field will be a different dude. You got to get that different mindset, so that's the way I am. That's the way I approach the game, so that's the way I'm going to be."

Turner said he was really good in baseball, but gave it in his freshman year. He also got D1 offers in basketball.

"Football was something I loved as well since I was young. I just saw my future in football more so than basketball or baseball. So, that's kind of the road I went and it's turned out pretty good so far."

New Orleans will undoubtedly count on Turner for production this season, especially with the loss of Trey Hendrickson. Marcus Davenport enters an important year for the Saints, and the buzz surrounding him has been very positive thus far. There's also some high expectations for Carl Granderson and free agent addition Tanoh Kpassagnon. Anchored by Cam Jordan, the pass-rushing presence certainly feels like a strong area the Saints have going into 2021.

Get more Saints news! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Saints news delivered to your inbox!

Read More Saints Articles: