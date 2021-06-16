Superdome Renovation Project On Schedule

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosTraining CampSI.com
Search

First Look: Superdome Renovation Progress

The Superdome is in its second phase of upgrades currently, and Tuesday saw some updates on the renovation project.
Author:
Publish date:

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome has been going through a major renovation since the close of the Saints season, and we got to take a look at the progress on Tuesday.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome Renovations

An update on the Superdome renovation project going on currently, which will bring a new fan experience to the arena.
IMG_7002
8
Gallery
8 Images

The second phase of the project involves 12 new field-level suites, which can house up to 24 fans. There will also be new viewing decks with standing room only at two levels in each of the four corners of the Superdome.

Both the team and Superdome officials agreed that the renovations are necessary to modernize the facility as a competitive venue for the next 15-20 years. The $450-million renovation project was originally approved back in November 2019.

"The New Orleans Saints and everyone involved with the Superdome want to keep this venue as competitive as possible for the next 50 years, not just for our own games, but for all the world class events that come here. And the reality is that as the fan experience evolves, the Dome needs to evolve too," said Jen Martindale, who is the Vice President of Brand Strategy for the Saints and Pelicans.

Although it may look like a lot is going on, the renovations are expected to be ready for an event prior to the Saints returning to hopefully welcome fans in their preseason opener against the Jaguars on Monday, Aug. 23 for ESPN Monday Night Football. Construction is going on around the clock to maximize efforts.

Naturally, seating was affected for season ticket holders as part of the renovations, to the tune of approximately 4,300 seats. Martindale noted that the team was just wrapping up the renewal period, and the impacted fans will be contacted very shortly regarding what inventory is available for them for this season.

“If we don't have something that meets their needs, we’re going to place them on a priority waitlist, they will not lose their season ticket holder tenure or benefits while they're on that list and we will work aggressively all year round to get them back in as soon as possible,” said Martindale.

The opened up corners, more light and openness going into the concourses, new premium seating, and more ADA seating are some of the things fans can expect when attending events in the Superdome this year.

Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​

Subscribe to our Saints News Newsletter: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewletter

For more Saints News: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​​ or https://www.saints.media​

Like us on Facebook: https://news.snts.us/saintsnews-fb​

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/saintsnews​

FLS Front Wide View
News

Superdome Renovation Project On Schedule

6004ecce86f67.image
Editorial / Opinion

5 Reasons Why Jameis Winston Will Start at the Saints Quarterback

usatsi_15000444_168388561_lowres
News

Saints All-Time Records Versus 2021 Opponents

YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px (14)
Editorial / Opinion

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Ranks in the Top 10 NFL Coverage Defenders

Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith
Editorial / Opinion

Will Tre'Quan Smith Be a Breakout Star This Season?

5f4b15071f20b.image
Editorial / Opinion

5 'Under the Radar' Saints Players to Watch in Training Camp Battles

bush_skywalking_on_dolphins
News

Six Former Saints Players with Bush, Evans, and Andersen Headlining the 2022 Ballot for College Football's Hall of Fame

Alvin Kamara rushing against the Bucs
News

Saints + NFC South + 2021 Preseason Games + Regular-Season Odds