Superdome Renovation Project On Schedule

The Superdome is in its second phase of upgrades currently, and Tuesday saw some updates on the renovation project.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome has been going through a major renovation since the close of the Saints season, and we got to take a look at the progress on Tuesday.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome Renovations An update on the Superdome renovation project going on currently, which will bring a new fan experience to the arena. 8 Gallery 8 Images

The second phase of the project involves 12 new field-level suites, which can house up to 24 fans. There will also be new viewing decks with standing room only at two levels in each of the four corners of the Superdome.

Both the team and Superdome officials agreed that the renovations are necessary to modernize the facility as a competitive venue for the next 15-20 years. The $450-million renovation project was originally approved back in November 2019.

"The New Orleans Saints and everyone involved with the Superdome want to keep this venue as competitive as possible for the next 50 years, not just for our own games, but for all the world class events that come here. And the reality is that as the fan experience evolves, the Dome needs to evolve too," said Jen Martindale, who is the Vice President of Brand Strategy for the Saints and Pelicans.

Although it may look like a lot is going on, the renovations are expected to be ready for an event prior to the Saints returning to hopefully welcome fans in their preseason opener against the Jaguars on Monday, Aug. 23 for ESPN Monday Night Football. Construction is going on around the clock to maximize efforts.

Naturally, seating was affected for season ticket holders as part of the renovations, to the tune of approximately 4,300 seats. Martindale noted that the team was just wrapping up the renewal period, and the impacted fans will be contacted very shortly regarding what inventory is available for them for this season.

“If we don't have something that meets their needs, we’re going to place them on a priority waitlist, they will not lose their season ticket holder tenure or benefits while they're on that list and we will work aggressively all year round to get them back in as soon as possible,” said Martindale.

The opened up corners, more light and openness going into the concourses, new premium seating, and more ADA seating are some of the things fans can expect when attending events in the Superdome this year.

Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​​

Subscribe to our Saints News Newsletter: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewletter

▶ For more Saints News: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​​ or https://www.saints.media​

▶ Like us on Facebook: https://news.snts.us/saintsnews-fb​

▶ Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/saintsnews​