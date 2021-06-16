Saints Fantasy Football: If Taysom Is Not the Starting QB, Is He a Reliable FLEX Option?

Is Taysom Hill a fantasy FLEX option if he does not win the Saints' starting quarterback job in New Orleans?

Taysom Hill was a hero during the fantasy football playoff push last season. The Swiss Army Knife averaged 22.1 points per week during his four-game stint as the Saints starting quarterback and was even tight end eligible for his first NFL start at QB against Atlanta.

Headed into the Fall of 2021, Hill finds himself in a battle with former 2015 number one overall selection Jameis Winston for the reigns of starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. Back in May, I made a case for both Winston and Hill to be QB1s in Fantasy this season.

But what if Hill does not win the starting job? Unlike Winston, he has other roles within the offense. Could he manage his way into your lineup as a FLEX option?

Saints QB Taysom Hill runs against the Falcons in Week 11. Credit: Saints News Pool - WVUE

In 2019, Taysom Hill burst onto the NFL scene as an offensive weapon the league had never seen before. The do-it-all playmaker concluded the season with 83.2 fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues. With his points, Hill would have finished in the top-12 scoring tight ends that season if he was eligible as a FLEX.

Those numbers did not translate into the 2020 season. When you subtract the four games that Hill started at QB last season, he scored only 64.36 fantasy points, good for 24th among tight ends.

Because of injuries to numerous Saints wide-outs in 2020, Hill could not serve in his typical role, reflecting his fantasy output this past season.

However, the Saints are fully healthy headed into minicamp and the remainder of the offseason, which serves as good news for the Swiss Army Knife's production should he not start at QB in 2021.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Hill's fantasy output could quickly return to 2019 form if he were to return to his jack-of-all-trades role in 2021. With the plethora of offensive weapons at Sean Payton's disposal and the potential of strong-armed quarterback Jameis Winston leading as the field general, New Orleans' offense should be dynamic. Throw a playmaker like Hill into the mix, and it could be fantasy gold.

Taysom Hill is the textbook example of a draft and stash player looking ahead towards your fantasy drafts. He is worth the risk of a late-round pick but could be dropped if his role is not as defined as it once was.

The Swiss Army Knife is intriguing as a FLEX option, especially in larger roster leagues, but be patient and see how Sean Payton utilizes him.

Draft Projection: Late Round Selection Value Projection: Ceiling - Quality FLEX Option / Floor - Free Agent

