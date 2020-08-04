With Training Camp on the horizon and roster cuts to 80 men beginning, the Saints final 53 man roster becomes clearer. But what surprises cuts are still to be made and which players will sport the Black and Gold this fall? The Saints News Network provides their projections starting with the QB position.

Lock-Ins

Drew Brees, 20th NFL Season

Brees enters perhaps his final NFL season in 2020. The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and passing TDs, reiterated what LT Terron Armstead said this week about a "Super Bowl or Bust" season on Saturday.

"I came back for my team, and I came back to chase that [a Super Bowl title]. We'll take it one day at a time, one week at a time, but man, I'm going to enjoy every second of this journey and just value every moment, stay in the moment." Saints QB Drew Brees

The undisputed leader of the Saints sounds locked and loaded for the 2020 season. With the amount of offensive firepower surrounding him, it should be another signature year for No. 9.

Jameis Winston, 6th NFL Season

When was the last time there was this kind of excitement around a back-up QB in New Orleans? The Training Camp back-up QB battle between Winston and Taysom Hill will be closely watched in the coming weeks. From the media calls with Payton and Brees, the team has been "impressed" with Winston thus far.

Just in these meetings that we've been having with these virtual meetings, the one thing that stands out to me right away is that he's sharp, he's smart, he has asked the right questions. And so he has that experience and he's got the ability, you see him throw the ball down field, he's got excellent arm strength. So there's a lot to be excited about and we're looking forward to working with him." Saints OC Pete Carmichael

Though both QBs, Winston and Hill, will be on the Saints roster in 2020, Winton's performance in training camp and the QB room will directly impact if the team views him as a possible successor of Drew Brees.

Taysom Hill, 4th NFL Season

Sean Payton has continued to speak highly on Taysom Hill's ability to become the next starting QB of the New Orleans Saints. Saints QB coach Joe Lombardi said this summer, "We have seen his growth as a quarterback, and it's exciting."

“Sean Payton loves him but it's not just him, the whole team loves him, not just Sean Payton. When he's in the game, watch the other players on the sideline, watch their reaction. They all get up and stand on the sidelines to watch him. I think Sean was always hoping to unleash him on the league without anyone seeing him before but now we’ve seen it with Lamar Jackson. He’s a bigger Lamar Jackson.” Fox Sports' Jay Glazer

Hill has competition this summer with the addition of former #1 overall pick Jameis Winston, though Sean Payton said Hill has earned the opportunity to be the No.2 QB headed into 2020.

On The Bubble

Tommy Stevens, 1st NFL Season

How Tommy Stevens became a Saints player took on its own story in the days following the NFL Draft. His future with the Saints is unclear headed into training camp. After trading back into the seventh round to draft the "Taysom Hill clone," one would imagine Stevens would find his way onto the 53 man roster. However, with the most talented Saints roster in recent memory, it is hard to find a final spot for Stevens. It is hard to see the Saints part with Stevens, especially if they see him as another "Taysom Hill" type player. Expect him to be brought back on the practice squad.

