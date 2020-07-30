Terron Armstead:  It's Super Bowl or Bust

The elite left tackle of the New Orleans Saints took a moment to chat with Saints media on a morning call. Armstead his heading into this eighth season in New Orleans. Undoubtedly, this will be one of his most challenging. As a football player with a team full of talent, he knows the goal is to get to the Super Bowl. Also, he must navigate the NFL's rigors of how he, his family, team, and the league will handle COVID-19.

Armstead described how his first couple of days have been since the team has officially begun the training camp with coronavirus testing. "So all we've pretty much been doing is, going after COVID testing. Filling out a questionnaire, or you have any symptoms. And, that's it. We're supposed to be self-quarantining for the rest of the day. Go back, test again, the same thing. We didn't have a test today, but we're back, testing tomorrow morning," said the Pro-Bowl offensive lineman.

"Still a bit of uncertainty. Still uncharted territory. So we're just trying to go with the flow, and figure out what we need to do, what we need to be." Saints, LT Terron Armstead

Jeff Duncan of The Athletic inquired with Terron on the call about the team's expectations for 2020. He exclaimed, "It's Super Bowl or Bust, in all honesty." He continued, "not really anything else past that...that's it."

Knowing this team is focused on winning a second Super Bowl title is reassuring to fans. However, the past three seasons have been filled with post-season disappointment after producing solid regular-season records.

The true test for the players is how they will handle COVID-19. As in Armstead's case, he will be alone at the beginning of training camp. I asked him if he would consider how he would interact with his family throughout the training camp or the season?" Terron poignantly responded,

"In training camp, I will be in the city alone. Man, that's tough. A lot of Facetiming [video calls to family], different calls, texts. My twins are old enough to text now. So, that's pretty cool. And, they send me pretty funny stuff. That's really it." Saints LT, Terron Armstead

He continued to expound on how this situation will be the same for other teammates. " I'm sure a lot of guys' situation will be the same. Their families won't be down until the season starts. And then it can be really challenging. But, I guess, speaking on sacrifices is one of the necessary sacrifices to get where we want to go, and get us going into the season."

The main takeaways are simple from the media calls with Mickey Loomis, Sean Payton, Terron Armstead, and Cam Jordan. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 New Orleans Saints focus is on "Football and Winning Super Bowl 55."