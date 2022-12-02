Saints Passing Attack Seeks Better Performance Against Buccaneers Defense

In the 2021 Divisional Playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pushed QB Drew Brees into retirement with three interceptions in a 30-20 win. They'd knock out his replacement, former Bucs QB Jameis Winston, for the 2021 season in Week 8. Winston returned in 2022, only for Tampa Bay to intercept him three times and record six sacks in a 20-10 Week 2 win.

Now it's Andy Dalton's turn.

The 35-year-old Dalton gets his 10th straight start for the 4-8 Saints as they go into Tampa Bay to take on the 5-6 Buccaneers on Monday night. He'll lead a 15th ranked offense that averages 347 yards per outing but is the worst in the league in turnovers and penalties committed.

The Saints face a Buccaneers defense that's had its own ups and downs in 2022. Tampa Bay allows 315.2 total yards per game, ranking 9th in the NFL. However, they've had some key breakdowns in crucial moments to cause a tenuous hold in the standings.

New Orleans needs to run the ball for offensive success, but will also have to make plays through the air. Here's how they match up against their NFC South nemesis.

Saints Passing Offense

- 20.8 points per game (21st)

- 234 passing yards/game (11th)

- 19 touchdowns (9th)

- 12 interceptions (29th)

- 26 sacks

- 56.8% 3rd Down Percentage (14th)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14). Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton has completed 66.4% of his throws with 14 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while averaging 225 yards per game. He's been efficient at times, gets rid of the ball quicker than Winston, and uses his receivers well from sideline-to-sideline. However, he's also struggled against pressure in some key moments, holding onto the ball too long or missing open targets.

Taysom Hill has taken more snaps behind center in recent weeks to give defenses a different look. Hill isn't an accurate thrower but has a strong arm. He's completed 8 of 14 passes for 115 yards and a score. Hill also gives the offense a dynamic running threat at quarterback and an athletic target for Dalton in the slot.

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

First-round WR Chris Olave is having one of the finest rookie seasons in franchise history. Olave leads the Saints with 56 catches for 822 yards. He's been a terrific route runner with excellent hands and deep speed.

Olave’s production is even more impressive when you consider that the team has no other consistent threat at the wideout spot. Jarvis Landry was hurt earlier in the year and looks like a shadow of his former self. Undrafted rookie Rashid Shaheed is intriguing, but is still raw and inexperienced. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith barely look worthy to be on an NFL roster at all.

Tight end Juwan Johnson has developed into a nice target in his third season. A converted wideout, he has the athletic advantage over most linebackers and size advantage over many defensive backs. Johnson has a career-high 31 catches and 349 yards with a team-high five touchdowns. However, he missed Thursday's practice with an ankle injury, and his status is worth monitoring over the weekend.

If Johnson can't go, that could mean more targets for TE Adam Trautman, who has 14 receptions for 145 yards. Trautman doesn't have Johnson's athleticism or receiving ability, but is the better blocker of the two.

Dec 19, 2021; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints offense still revolves around the versatile talents of RB Alvin Kamara, which hasn't always been a good thing this season. Kamara, the team’s leading rusher, is also second in receiving with 49 catches for 422 yards. He can be a matchup nightmare for defenses, but he needs to get involved as a receiver early in a game.

New Orleans has been erratic in pass protection because of injuries along their offensive line in the last month. Josh Andrews is still in for injured C Erik McCoy, but G Andrus Peat and T James Hurst are back on the left side. The right side has a solid tandem with T Ryan Ramczyk and G Cesar Ruiz, the team’s most improved player.

Buccaneers Pass Defense

- 18.5 points per game (7th)

- 192 passing yards/game (6th)

- 63.4% completion percentage

- 17 touchdowns

- 7 interceptions

- 36 sacks/72 QB hits

- 37.4% 3rd Down Percentage (9th)

Oct 31, 2021; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) hits New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) after a pass. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Tampa Bay has yet to allow a 300-yard passer, with only one quarterback even surpassing 270 yards against them.

Second-year edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (3.5 sacks, 12 pressures) is a disruptive player and is complemented by Anthony Nelson and Carl Nassib. However, the Buccaneers outside pressure hasn't been the same since a season-ending injury to Shaq Barrett.

Instead, Tampa Bay generates pressure up front with a combination of stunts and power from NT Vita Vea and linemen William Gholston, Akiem Hicks, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and rookie Logan Hall.

The powerful Vea leads the team with a career-high 6.5 sacks and 14 pressures. Gholston has always been an underrated defender. Hall brings promising explosiveness, while Hicks and Nunez-Roches add experience and strength.

Tampa Bay's quality defensive line play allows them to bring inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White on blitzes as free rushers. White, who has 5.5 sacks and 16 pressures, has lightning fast straightforward speed. However, he doesn't show strong awareness in coverage and can be exploited by opponents in open space.

David remains one of the league's better all-around linebackers. He's the best of the Buccaneer linebackers in coverage, has terrific awareness, and is a quality blitzer.

Tampa Bay has allowed just one 100-yard game to opposing wideouts, but eight outings of at least 70 yards. However, the Buccaneers are banged up in the secondary. Safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Mike Edwards (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday, while CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) was limited. Veteran S Logan Ryan was activated from injured reserve and could suit up on Monday.

Winfield is one of the NFL's best safeties. He has one interception, six tackles for loss, and is a playmaker whether in slot coverage or support over the top. Edwards is a prototype free safety and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

Sep 18, 2022; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) intercepts a pass intended for Saints receiver Chris Olave (12). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Corners Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean are two physical players that have allowed a combined 56% completion percentage when targeted. Both players have broken up six throws, while Dean intercepted two passes against the Saints in Week 2. Murphy-Bunting and rookie Zyon McCollum have been targeted heavily with success when the Buccaneers go to nickle and dime packages.

What to Expect

Dec 9, 2018; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in the open against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY

Tampa Bay has held 7 of their opponents to 20 points or less, with only Kansas City scoring more than 30 against them. However, the Buccaneers have just one interception in their last seven games and have forced only five turnovers in nine contests since getting five turnovers from the Saints in Week 2.

Points will be hard to come by, but it's vital that the Saints establish balance and, above all, avoid turnovers.

Alvin Kamara didn't play in that Week 2 debacle, but we should expect New Orleans to get him heavily involved in the game plan. Kamara has scored 11 touchdowns in 11 career meetings against Tampa Bay and has 60 receptions for 513 yards in those outings. Using Kamara out of the backfield would draw linebackers White and David away from potential blitz opportunities and open up chances for other targets over the middle.

Olave saw 13 targets in that loss to Tampa Bay, but the majority were downfield shots that were ineffective against the Buccaneers deep safeties. He might see that many throws again, but it will be through the short and intermediate zones to control the ball. Rookie speedster Shaheed will probably be used to clear out room underneath.

Dec 19, 2021; New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23). Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Pass protection is obviously key, but Dalton needs an effective running game and other receivers such as Callaway, Smith, or Trautman to step up in key moments at least as badly.

Smith has four touchdowns in his last four games against the Buccaneers. Callaway had six catches for 112 yards in a 9-0 upset at Tampa Bay last season.

This may be that type of game again on Monday night with the talent of both defenses and the inefficiencies of each offense. Kamara and Olave need productive games, but the ability to avoid turnovers and complementary players stepping up will be just as critical to a possible New Orleans win.

