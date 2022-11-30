Positions the Saints Need to Address in 2023

There's still games left on the schedule for the 2022 Saints, but we've seen plenty from the team to know where things need to head for next year in terms of improvement. We'll get into free agency a bit more in-depth later, but the reality is that many positions will need to be addressed by the team going into next season. We're not going to get into any type of coaching changes here, as that's a conversation for a different day. Here's where the Saints have to improve in 2023.

Running Back

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) and linebacker Devin White (45) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

We were anticipating Mark Ingram having something left in the tank going into this season, but injuries and usage have negated that. Tony Jones Jr. made a nice push in training camp and the preseason to help his case for the roster, but things never materialized for him. Abram Smith fizzled out hard after being a favorite to make the team, and it's just ended up being a really sore spot for the Saints offense.

Ingram will be a free agent during the offseason, as well as Dwayne Washington. We should also probably expect some league discipline for Alvin Kamara that will cloud up things even more. This will be a very rich free agency for running backs, and at the very least, New Orleans has to come away with a solid RB2 option at a bare minimum. The Saints should also look to the draft for options.

Defensive Tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris (22) finds a hole in the New Orleans Saints defensive line. © Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

David Onyemata, Kentavius Street, and Shy Tuttle are impending free agents, and it's hard to justify giving Onyemata any type of major extension. New Orleans has been gashed this season on the ground, and it's not solely on the interior, but it leaves a lot to the imagination. Think about players like Aaron Donald that can completely change the complexities of a defense with what they do at defensive tackle. New Orleans doesn't have to find Aaron Donald, but they need to try to get some upgraded solutions in the middle.

Quarterback

Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is congratulated by Jameis Winston (2) as he comes off the field in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

No matter what happens the rest of the season, this has been another year of disaster. It's unfortunate that another injury halted what could have been for Jameis Winston, and Andy Dalton has been serviceable in the offense at best. However, this team is hurting for a real solution since Drew Brees left. Winston is under contract for next season, but with the way things played out for him in losing his starting role this year, you have to wonder if the relationship is fractured and if he wants to go elsewhere.

The free agent market isn't exactly appealing right now, especially with players like Geno Smith and Lamar Jackson not likely to leave. However, never say never. Jimmy Garoppolo might headline the list of quarterbacks that would be available at this point. If the Saints do plan on rolling with Winston, then they have to have an even better backup solution.

Wide Receiver

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Several players are set to be free agents, which include Jarvis Landry, Deonte Harty, and Marquez Callaway (RFA). It doesn't feel like Landry or Harty will return after the seasons they've had. It's also hard to know what to expect regarding Michael Thomas' future. Chris Olave is a great building block, and Rashid Shaheed is someone who should have more of a role next season. This was supposed to be a position of strength this year, but injuries have killed New Orleans for the second straight year. Until Thomas is completely back, then the team needs to find WR2 and WR3.

