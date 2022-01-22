Grading the Saints Safeties in 2021

The New Orleans defense attacked offenses with a versatile group of playmaking safeties last season.

The New Orleans Saints have had one of the league's deepest and most versatile safety units for the last few seasons. The group has allowed defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to be extremely creative and aggressive with his schemes.

New Orleans ranked 7th in total defense, 4th against the run and 14th in passing yardage in 2021. They forced 25 turnovers and were the NFL's best defense in the red zone and in yards per rush.

Much of the reason for the Saints defensive success has been the safety unit. It was a group comprising four players that were an impact in coverage, run support, and as pass rushers.

The safeties were part of a New Orleans secondary that was among the league's best this past season.

2021 Saints Position Grades

Safety

New Orleans safety Marcus Williams (43) breaks up a pass intended for Washington receiver Terry McLaurin (17). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY

Using the franchise tag for just the third time in team history last offseason, the Saints were able to retain fifth-year FS Marcus Williams. One of the NFL's most underrated safeties, Williams has outstanding anticipation and elite range.

Williams had 2 interceptions and broke up 8 throws, second on the team. His terrific range allowed New Orleans corners play aggressive man coverage underneath. He also finished with a career-high 74 tackles, ranking third on the team.

Williams wasn't often used in man coverage, but played solid when stepping up in the slot. He allowed a career-best 48.8% completion percentage when targeted. A durable player, Williams appeared in 98% of the defensive snaps this season.

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Washington tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Jenkins returned to the Saints in 2020 to replace departed SS Vonn Bell. Jenkins was a first-round selection by New Orleans in the 2009 NFL Draft. He starred for five seasons before leaving for Philadelphia in 2014 as a free agent.

The lone holdover from the Saints Super Bowl XLIV championship team, the 34-year-old was the team's oldest player. He's lost a step in coverage, but still provided strong play in other aspects.

Jenkins was second on the team with 79 tackles, three for loss. He intercepted one pass and broke up five others, providing valuable experience when used in a two-high safety alignment with Williams.

Jenkins was most effective near the line of scrimmage, where he played like an extra linebacker. He was instrumental for the formidable run defenses and added a sack and six pressures as a pass rusher.

Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is tackled by New Orleans safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22). Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY

Third-year S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had his best season despite missing four games with a foot injury. He had 2 sacks, 7 pressures, and tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions. Those were all career-high numbers, while also breaking up 7 passes and recording four tackles for loss.

Gardner-Johnson was outstanding against the run and pressuring the quarterback off the edge. His biggest contribution was in coverage.

Not only a standout in the slot but also as an outside corner, Gardner-Johnson allowed just 63% completion rate when targeted.

Gardner-Johnson is a versatile budding star, but also an emotional spark for the Saints defense. New Orleans was 0-5 in games he didn't play. In those contests the Saints gave up 10 more points, 35 more total yards, and 38 more rushing yards than their season average.

New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams intercepts a pass for a game-clinching touchdown against Tampa Bay. Credit: Nola.com

Versatile seven-year veteran P.J. Williams continued to be an underrated contributor to the Saints defense. Williams tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions, returning one for the game-clinching touchdown in a Week 8 win against Tampa Bay.

A sure tackler with a nose for the ball, Williams plays a lot of roles for the defense. He's a liability in outside man coverage, but excels off the ball from either the slot or as a deep safety.

Gardner-Johnson, Jenkins, and Williams are valuable chess pieces for Dennis Allen anywhere along the formation.

Fourth-year reserve J.T. Gray sees little action in the secondary and played just 4% of the defensive snaps this season. However, coaches have confidence in him to step in if asked.

Gray is also one of the NFL's best special teams players, earning All-Pro honors in that capacity this year.

Most safeties are either coverage specialists or run stoppers. The Saints were fortunate to have three safeties that excel in both areas, with another that has unmatched coverage range.

Falcons receiver Russell Gage (14) is tackled by New Orleans safeties Marcus Williams (43) and P.J. Williams (26). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has important questions at the position this offseason, with Marcus and P.J. Williams becoming free agents and Jenkins' age and hefty contract.

The versatility and playmaking ability of the Saints safeties in 2021 were vital to a creative and aggressive unit. As a result, New Orleans possessed one of the league's best defenses and one that nearly carried them into the postseason.

Safety Grade = B

