First Glimpse: 2022 Saints Free Agents

2022 Saints Free Agents: First Glimpse
The Saints season ended rather abruptly, to the disappointment of many. It was definitely a year of ups and downs, but New Orleans had a valiant effort given all of the obstacles and challenges they faced all season from the very start.
We take a comprehensive look at some of the biggest decisions the Saints will have to make in the coming months before the new league year starts. Some players played their last down with the team on Sunday, and some never even got the chance due to injury and such. Sean Payton said on Monday's conference call that discussions and evaluations will take place in the next 3-4 weeks.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents (2)
Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA) – Player is not under contract, and has not reached three years of experience. If the team makes said player an offer at the three-year veteran minimum active salary applicable to the player, then they have a ‘take it or leave it’ option. There is no negotiation with other teams unless the original team does not make a tender offer prior to the deadline.
- Juwan Johnson, TE (25)
- Jalen Dalton, DT (24)
Restricted Free Agents (5)
Restricted Free Agent (RFA) – Player has only three years of experience, and would not have a contract with his current team. Any team would have the option to make a contract offer, but the team (Saints) would be able to match/retain that player with said offer.
- Garrett Griffin, TE (27)
- Carl Granderson, DE (25)
- Deonte Harty, WR (24)
- Ethan Greenidge, T (24)
- Shy Tuttle, DT (26)
Unrestricted Free Agents (11)
Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) – Player is free to sign with any team. He would not have a contract with his current team. You would need to play four years, or get cut, to be in this category. This is a fluid list.
- Terron Armstead, OT (30)
- Marcus Williams, S (25)
- Jameis Winston, QB (28)
- P.J. Williams, S (28)
- Kwon Alexander, LB (27)
- Dwayne Washington, RB (27)
- Ty Montgomery, WR/RB (28)
- Jeff Heath, S (30)
- Trevor Siemian, QB (30)
- Jalyn Holmes, DT (25)
- Tre'Quan Smith, WR (26)
Other players who the Saints will need to look at, given they were somewhat interchangeable as the season progressed.
- Albert Huggins, DT
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR
- Ken Crawley, DB
- Christian Ringo, DT
- Caleb Benenoch, OL
- Jordan Mills, OL
- Kenny Stills, WR
- James Carpenter, OL
