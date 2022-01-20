For Saints Fans, the Sean Payton 'Leaving' Gossip Ain't Worth the Hype!

Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis
Team(s)
New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton Gossip Ain't Worth the Hype

The rampant rumors of New Orleans' head coach leaving the team are what offseasons are made of in today's NFL.

The rampant rumors of New Orleans' head coach leaving the team are what offseasons are made of in today's NFL.

Sean Payton

"My job is to call attention to the things that I think are the difference between winning and losing. If I can't do that, then I have failed as a coach," said Bill Parcells

A quote from Sean Payton's mentor. Has Payton gotten to the point that he cannot recognize "the difference between winning and losing" in New Orleans? Let's examine.

The stench of "Sean Payton's Leaving" rumors that have been swirling around the NFL is worst than the smell of a rotting nutria rat in the summer sun before a gator gets to it on the bayou. 

Well, you get the point.

No one can guarantee Coach Payton will leave the New Orleans Saints for the television booth or a one-year sabbatical, nor via a trade to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants our Chicago Bears.  

I would guess these assumptions have no merit. Still, the old folks would say, "where there's smoke, there's fire." 

The problem with the Sean Payton gossip lies inside the theories. 

Does it matter the Saints were losing this past season; that's not a reason to leave, right?

No. 

Read More

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton

Listen. Sean Payton isn't a coward. 

Let me repeat.  He Ain't a Coward!

It's difficult to imagine him facing tough times in New Orleans and deciding to run away with his tail between his legs. Just because things aren't going according to plan, is it wrong to stay with the Saints?

Does he have a bad owner in Mrs. Benson? No. Is it a bad contract? No.

How about an unsupportive General Manager in Mickey Loomis? No.  

What about a weak coaching staff? No. Or, what about untalented players? No. Is the fan base the worse in the league? No. Or what about highly critical media? No (most of them are afraid of him). Yeah, I said it.  

Sean Payton has no reason to scrap the Saints for another team. Has life recently thrown him and the Saints some curveballs? Yes. But, that's life.

Sure he lost a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees. Did he just get married to a beautiful lady? Yeah. Did his team miss the playoffs after four-straight appearances? They did. Yet, he performed his best as a head coach through the injuries, NFL record 58 starters, four different starting quarterbacks, hurricanes, relocation, and COVID-19.

Sean Payton is one of the best football coaches in the National Football League.  

We haven't heard from him about these rumors. Do we need to? Would he?

We shall see.

Read More Saints News

Sean Payton - Profile
Editorial / Opinion

For Saints Fans, the Sean Payton 'Leaving' Gossip Ain't Worth the Hype!

48 seconds ago
new orleans saints helmet.0001
Editorial / Opinion

Top Salary Cap Hits Facing the 2022 Saints

20 hours ago
USATSI_17324445_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Ex-Saints to Play a Big Role in Divisional Round

23 hours ago
USATSI_16481282_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Sign WR Jalen McCleskey to a Futures Contract

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_16895205_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Offseason Upgrade Plan Should Include Wide Receivers

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_17444242_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Game Balls for the 2021-22 Season

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_17481040_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Revisiting 2021 Saints Game-by-Game Predictions

Jan 17, 2022
Khai Harley
Editorial / Opinion

He's More than a Cap Guru.  So, Why Hasn't Khai Harley's Name Been Mentioned for GM/Executive Roles?

Jan 16, 2022