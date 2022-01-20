For Saints Fans, the Sean Payton 'Leaving' Gossip Ain't Worth the Hype!

The rampant rumors of New Orleans' head coach leaving the team are what offseasons are made of in today's NFL.

"My job is to call attention to the things that I think are the difference between winning and losing. If I can't do that, then I have failed as a coach," said Bill Parcells

A quote from Sean Payton's mentor. Has Payton gotten to the point that he cannot recognize "the difference between winning and losing" in New Orleans? Let's examine.

The stench of "Sean Payton's Leaving" rumors that have been swirling around the NFL is worst than the smell of a rotting nutria rat in the summer sun before a gator gets to it on the bayou.

Well, you get the point.

No one can guarantee Coach Payton will leave the New Orleans Saints for the television booth or a one-year sabbatical, nor via a trade to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants our Chicago Bears.

I would guess these assumptions have no merit. Still, the old folks would say, "where there's smoke, there's fire."

The problem with the Sean Payton gossip lies inside the theories.

Does it matter the Saints were losing this past season; that's not a reason to leave, right?

No.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Listen. Sean Payton isn't a coward.

Let me repeat. He Ain't a Coward!

It's difficult to imagine him facing tough times in New Orleans and deciding to run away with his tail between his legs. Just because things aren't going according to plan, is it wrong to stay with the Saints?

Does he have a bad owner in Mrs. Benson? No. Is it a bad contract? No.

How about an unsupportive General Manager in Mickey Loomis? No.

What about a weak coaching staff? No. Or, what about untalented players? No. Is the fan base the worse in the league? No. Or what about highly critical media? No (most of them are afraid of him). Yeah, I said it.

Sean Payton has no reason to scrap the Saints for another team. Has life recently thrown him and the Saints some curveballs? Yes. But, that's life.

Sure he lost a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees. Did he just get married to a beautiful lady? Yeah. Did his team miss the playoffs after four-straight appearances? They did. Yet, he performed his best as a head coach through the injuries, NFL record 58 starters, four different starting quarterbacks, hurricanes, relocation, and COVID-19.

Sean Payton is one of the best football coaches in the National Football League.

We haven't heard from him about these rumors. Do we need to? Would he?

We shall see.

