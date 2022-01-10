Saints Hold 18th Overall Pick in NFL Draft

The Saints will hold the 18th Overall pick in the NFL Draft, which will start in late April from Las Vegas.

The opponent lineup wasn't the only thing that we were waiting for regarding the Saints and next season going into Sunday night's Raiders-Chargers game. With the results, we know the team's draft position for the 2022 season. New Orleans will select 18th Overall.

Here's the current draft order.

Current NFL Draft Order

Jaguars Lions Texans Jets Giants Panthers Giants (via Bears) Falcons Broncos Jets (via Seahawks) Washington Vikings Browns Ravens Eagles (via Dolphins) Eagles (via Colts) Chargers Saints

2022 Saints Draft Picks

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3 (Compensatory)

Round 4

Round 5

Round 7

New Orleans was stripped of its Round 6 pick due to violating COVID-19 guidelines, and are also slated to get at least one compensatory pick from Terry Fontenot that's reflected. They could also gain other comp picks via Trey Hendrickson and other free agents. The original Round 3 pick is part of the conditions for getting Bradley Roby from the Texans.

