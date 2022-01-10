Saints Hold 18th Overall Pick in NFL Draft

Saints Will Pick 18th Overall in NFL Draft
The Saints will hold the 18th Overall pick in the NFL Draft, which will start in late April from Las Vegas.
The opponent lineup wasn't the only thing that we were waiting for regarding the Saints and next season going into Sunday night's Raiders-Chargers game. With the results, we know the team's draft position for the 2022 season. New Orleans will select 18th Overall.
Here's the current draft order.
Current NFL Draft Order
- Jaguars
- Lions
- Texans
- Jets
- Giants
- Panthers
- Giants (via Bears)
- Falcons
- Broncos
- Jets (via Seahawks)
- Washington
- Vikings
- Browns
- Ravens
- Eagles (via Dolphins)
- Eagles (via Colts)
- Chargers
- Saints
Read More
2022 Saints Draft Picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3 (Compensatory)
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 7
New Orleans was stripped of its Round 6 pick due to violating COVID-19 guidelines, and are also slated to get at least one compensatory pick from Terry Fontenot that's reflected. They could also gain other comp picks via Trey Hendrickson and other free agents. The original Round 3 pick is part of the conditions for getting Bradley Roby from the Texans.
Saints-Falcons Coverage From the Week
- How Special is the 2021 Saints Defense?
- Saints-Falcons Flashback: A Look Back at the Most Important Game in a Bitter Rivalry
- Saints Saturday Roster Moves for Week 18
- Saints Pass Defense vs. Falcons Passing Attack
- Saints Run Defense vs. Falcons Rushing Attack
- Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 18
- Saints Final Injury Report - Week 18
- Saints Passing Attack vs. Falcons Pass Defense
- Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 18
- Saints Podcast: Knocking Off Panthers Sets Up Must-Win Against Falcons
- First Look: Saints vs. Falcons
- Saints Rushing Attack vs. Falcons Run Defense
- Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 18
- WATCH: 'Epic Progress!' says Jameis Winston on Rehab