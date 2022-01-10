2022 Saints Opponents Set After Week 18

Saints Opponents for 2022 Have Been Set
As the sun sets on the 2021 Saints season, we take a look at the opponent lineup for New Orleans going into 2022.
The 2022 regular season opponents have been set for the Saints. All we needed was the results of the Raiders and Chargers from Sunday Night Football to finalize it, and that proved to be a very eventful affair.
New Orleans finished second in the NFC South with a 9-8 record, which factors into some of their intraconference games for the season. The team picks up an extra home game after being on the road to play the Titans in 2021 as part of the 17-game schedule.
Here's how 2022 looks for the black and gold, as the schedule will be dropped anywhere from mid-to-late April.
Home
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinatti Bengals
- Minnesota Vikings
- Las Vegas Raiders
Away
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
Highlights
- The Saints will host the Bengals, something that we've known about for a good bit, but the draw of Joe Burrow coming back to the Superdome is sure to garner consideration for a prime time game.
- A lot of talk is swirling around the next Saints quarterback going into the new season, but if New Orleans was to pull off some crazy trade for Russell Wilson, then that Seahawks home game would be a lot more interesting.
- With the Saints failing to get into the postseason because of the Rams loss at home, expect some fun storylines to develop in their home game against them, as well as the road game against the 49ers.
- New Orleans has not been at Cleveland and Pittsburgh since the 2014 season. With the league adding a 17th game, it does give the Saints a chance to play AFC opponents more often.
- For the third year in a row, the Saints will be in Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.
