Saints Beat Seahawks, Several Issues to 'Clean Up' Before Bucs Game

    Saints Beat Seahawks, Several Issues to 'Clean Up'

    The New Orleans Saints (4-2) squeaked out an important NFC win in Seattle to keep pace with the NFC South division leader Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1), but several problems need to be addressed.
    Author:

    In the press conferences after the victory in Seattle, Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, and Alvin Kamara acknowledged the need to "clean up" several issues on offense.  

    Trouble on 3rd Down

    • New Orleans converted two first downs out of 13 attempts on 3rd down.
    • That's a paltry 15.4% on third downs to a Seattle defense that allowed 33.7% of third-down conversions to teams.
    • The only good news for the Saints is that Tampa Bay allows 40.5% of third-down conversions to opponents.
    • The Saints are at 38.03% on 3rd-down conversions for 2021.

    I am sure Sean Payton will address and work out the kinks with the offense this week.

    Receivers Losing It with Inconsistencies

    • Jameis Winston was 19-of-35 on passing attempts.  Alvin Kamara accounted for 10 receptions on 11 targets.  His production was 52.6% of the receiving for New Orleans.
    • Only 9 receptions were recorded by receivers:  3 -Trautman, 3-Callaway, 1- Smith, Johnson, and Ozigbo.
    • Tre'Quan Smith was a bit rusty in his return.  He caught one pass and had a sideline confrontation with Jameis Winston.
    • Adam Trautman's fumble in Seahawk's territory could have been costly, but the defense yielded only 3 points.
    • Kevin White and Kenny Stills missed a pair of passes from Winston that were on target.
    • The receiving corps is still struggling to gain separation from defensive backs.  

    Peat's Injury

    • Andrus Peat was injured twice in the Seattle game and played in 23% of the offensive snaps.
    • First, his ankle was rolled on by the defender Terron Armstead was blocking.
    • Second, he sustained either a shoulder or pectoral injury and did not return to the contest.
    • G Calvin Throckmorton played 57 snaps at a 77% clip.  If Peat's injury is serious, expect the Oregon product to continue subbing at guard.
    The Running Game Missed Hill

    • Kamara toted the rock 20 times for 51 yards.
    • Winston found open green grass and ran 8 times for 40 yards.
    • Montgomery (4 yards), Armah (2 yards), and Ozigbo (-3 yards) were not factors in the game.  But, Armah did pick up a key first down on his lone carry.
    • Taysom Hill's power and speed game was definitely missing in the rushing attack.
    Personal Foul Calls Were Putrid

    • New Orleans had four personal foul penalties.
    • 2 personal fouls were by CB Marshon Lattimore.  DK Metcalf got to Lattimore's emotions, and the referees caught him retaliating.
    • 7 penalties for 90 yards.
    Special Teams Is Not a But, But Very Good...Again!

    • K Brian Johnson successfully booted his first two NFL kicks under intense pressure situations.  Cudos!
    • Thomas Morstead was the best punter in Saints history; but, Blake Gillikin is very, very good.  Blake Gillikin is performing very well this season.
    • Gillikin: 6 punts, 285 yards, 47.5 yards per punt!
    • 4 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

