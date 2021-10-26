Saints Beat Seahawks, Several Issues to 'Clean Up' Before Bucs Game

Publish date:
Saints Beat Seahawks, Several Issues to 'Clean Up'
The New Orleans Saints (4-2) squeaked out an important NFC win in Seattle to keep pace with the NFC South division leader Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1), but several problems need to be addressed.
In the press conferences after the victory in Seattle, Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, and Alvin Kamara acknowledged the need to "clean up" several issues on offense.
Trouble on 3rd Down
- New Orleans converted two first downs out of 13 attempts on 3rd down.
- That's a paltry 15.4% on third downs to a Seattle defense that allowed 33.7% of third-down conversions to teams.
- The only good news for the Saints is that Tampa Bay allows 40.5% of third-down conversions to opponents.
- The Saints are at 38.03% on 3rd-down conversions for 2021.
I am sure Sean Payton will address and work out the kinks with the offense this week.
Receivers Losing It with Inconsistencies
- Jameis Winston was 19-of-35 on passing attempts. Alvin Kamara accounted for 10 receptions on 11 targets. His production was 52.6% of the receiving for New Orleans.
- Only 9 receptions were recorded by receivers: 3 -Trautman, 3-Callaway, 1- Smith, Johnson, and Ozigbo.
- Tre'Quan Smith was a bit rusty in his return. He caught one pass and had a sideline confrontation with Jameis Winston.
- Adam Trautman's fumble in Seahawk's territory could have been costly, but the defense yielded only 3 points.
- Kevin White and Kenny Stills missed a pair of passes from Winston that were on target.
- The receiving corps is still struggling to gain separation from defensive backs.
Peat's Injury
- Andrus Peat was injured twice in the Seattle game and played in 23% of the offensive snaps.
- First, his ankle was rolled on by the defender Terron Armstead was blocking.
- Second, he sustained either a shoulder or pectoral injury and did not return to the contest.
- G Calvin Throckmorton played 57 snaps at a 77% clip. If Peat's injury is serious, expect the Oregon product to continue subbing at guard.
The Running Game Missed Hill
- Kamara toted the rock 20 times for 51 yards.
- Winston found open green grass and ran 8 times for 40 yards.
- Montgomery (4 yards), Armah (2 yards), and Ozigbo (-3 yards) were not factors in the game. But, Armah did pick up a key first down on his lone carry.
- Taysom Hill's power and speed game was definitely missing in the rushing attack.
Personal Foul Calls Were Putrid
- New Orleans had four personal foul penalties.
- 2 personal fouls were by CB Marshon Lattimore. DK Metcalf got to Lattimore's emotions, and the referees caught him retaliating.
- 7 penalties for 90 yards.
Special Teams Is Not a But, But Very Good...Again!
- K Brian Johnson successfully booted his first two NFL kicks under intense pressure situations. Cudos!
- Thomas Morstead was the best punter in Saints history; but, Blake Gillikin is very, very good. Blake Gillikin is performing very well this season.
- Gillikin: 6 punts, 285 yards, 47.5 yards per punt!
- 4 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.
