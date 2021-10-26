Saints Beat Seahawks, Several Issues to 'Clean Up' Before Bucs Game

The New Orleans Saints (4-2) squeaked out an important NFC win in Seattle to keep pace with the NFC South division leader Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1), but several problems need to be addressed.

The New Orleans Saints (4-2) squeaked out an important NFC win in Seattle to keep pace with the NFC South division leader Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1), but...

In the press conferences after the victory in Seattle, Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, and Alvin Kamara acknowledged the need to "clean up" several issues on offense.

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Trouble on 3rd Down

New Orleans converted two first downs out of 13 attempts on 3rd down.

That's a paltry 15.4% on third downs to a Seattle defense that allowed 33.7% of third-down conversions to teams.

The only good news for the Saints is that Tampa Bay allows 40.5% of third-down conversions to opponents.

The Saints are at 38.03% on 3rd-down conversions for 2021.

I am sure Sean Payton will address and work out the kinks with the offense this week.

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) tackles New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) and forces a fumble during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Receivers Losing It with Inconsistencies

Jameis Winston was 19-of-35 on passing attempts. Alvin Kamara accounted for 10 receptions on 11 targets. His production was 52.6% of the receiving for New Orleans.

Only 9 receptions were recorded by receivers: 3 -Trautman, 3-Callaway, 1- Smith, Johnson, and Ozigbo.

Tre'Quan Smith was a bit rusty in his return. He caught one pass and had a sideline confrontation with Jameis Winston.

Adam Trautman's fumble in Seahawk's territory could have been costly, but the defense yielded only 3 points.

Kevin White and Kenny Stills missed a pair of passes from Winston that were on target.

The receiving corps is still struggling to gain separation from defensive backs.

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches a replay against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Peat's Injury

Andrus Peat was injured twice in the Seattle game and played in 23% of the offensive snaps.

First, his ankle was rolled on by the defender Terron Armstead was blocking.

Second, he sustained either a shoulder or pectoral injury and did not return to the contest.

G Calvin Throckmorton played 57 snaps at a 77% clip. If Peat's injury is serious, expect the Oregon product to continue subbing at guard.

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Running Game Missed Hill

Kamara toted the rock 20 times for 51 yards.

Winston found open green grass and ran 8 times for 40 yards.

Montgomery (4 yards), Armah (2 yards), and Ozigbo (-3 yards) were not factors in the game. But, Armah did pick up a key first down on his lone carry.

Taysom Hill's power and speed game was definitely missing in the rushing attack.

Personal Foul Calls Were Putrid

New Orleans had four personal foul penalties.

2 personal fouls were by CB Marshon Lattimore. DK Metcalf got to Lattimore's emotions, and the referees caught him retaliating.

7 penalties for 90 yards.

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Brian Johnson (6) celebrates with holder Blake Gillikin (4) after kicking a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams Is Not a But, But Very Good...Again!

K Brian Johnson successfully booted his first two NFL kicks under intense pressure situations. Cudos!

Thomas Morstead was the best punter in Saints history; but, Blake Gillikin is very, very good. Blake Gillikin is performing very well this season.

Gillikin: 6 punts, 285 yards, 47.5 yards per punt!

4 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

Saints-Seahawks Coverage From the Week