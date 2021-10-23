Week 7: Saints Saturday Injury Report

New Orleans could get some key players back in their lineup at Seattle, but ruled out two major offensive contributors for Monday night's key matchup.

The 3-2 New Orleans Saints travel to Seattle to face the 2-4 Seahawks on Monday Night Football to wrap up week 7 of NFL action.

New Orleans comes off their bye week with a winning record despite missing several players for most or all of the year so far with injuries.

Earlier this week, the Saints activated DE Marcus Davenport, LB Kwon Alexander, CB Ken Crawley, K Wil Lutz, and WR Tre'Quan Smith from injured reserve. While we don't know if all of these players will suit up on Monday, we do know that the team will be without All-Pro WR Michael Thomas (P.U.P. list) and suspended DT David Onyemata.

Seattle will start QB Geno Smith over injured Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson for the second straight game. The Seahawks will also be without leading rusher Chris Carson, who joins Wilson on injured reserve.

Here is Saturday's injury report for both teams, with their game designation for Monday night.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) returns a kick against Washington. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY

OUT - WR Deonte Harris (hamstring)

OUT - QB Taysom Hill (concussion)

OUT - DE Payton Turner (calf)

OUT - RB Dwayne Washington (neck)

LIMITED PRACTICE - LT Terron Armstead (elbow)

LIMITED PRACTICE - C Erik McCoy (calf)

FULL - CB Marshon Lattimore (hand)

FULL - P Blake Gillikin (illness)

Harris and Hill both left the week five win at Washington with injuries. Turner popped up on the injury report late this week. McCoy has been out since an opening week win over Green Bay, but has seen limited duty at practice this week. Armstead has missed the last two contests, but was also back in light duty at practice. Both Armstead and McCoy did not have injury designations and are expected to play.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) runs against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

QUESTIONABLE - RB Alex Collins (groin)

QUESTIONABLE - G Damien Lewis (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE - DE Darrell Taylor (neck)

QUESTIONABLE - CB John Reid (knee)

FULL - WR D.K. Metcalf (foot)

Metcalf surprisingly popped up on the injury report earlier this week, but was a full participation at practice on Friday and Saturday. Taylor left Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh with a frightening-looking injury. He hasn't practiced all week, but has not been ruled out for Monday. Collins and Lewis did not practice on Friday, but are expected to play against New Orleans.

