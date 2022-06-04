Saints Big-Name Hunting?

New Orleans has grabbed headlines with a few big signings this offseason. While likely done with major personnel moves, here are some remaining huge free-agent names still available.

The New Orleans Saints have made three major free agent moves this offseason. They brought in top-rated safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu to offset the loss of Marcus Williams in free agency and Malcolm Jenkins to retirement. Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry was also added to bolster the receiving corps.

With a reported $10.6 million in available cap space, they may not be done with personnel moves. The Saints could roll that over into next year. They may address pending free agents like S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, DE Marcus Davenport, C Erik McCoy, DT David Onyemata, or WR Deonte Harty before they hit the market next season.

New Orleans has few glaring weaknesses as they head towards training camp. Depth at running back and linebacker are concerns, and the tight end position again looks like a major liability. The Saints have also been linked to a few big names that surprisingly remain available.

ODELL BECKHAM JR., WR

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a NFC Divisional playoff game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY

Upon his release from Cleveland last season, the Saints were reportedly among the final teams in the running to sign Beckham before he joined the Los Angeles Rams. In 12 games with the Rams, including postseason, he caught 48 passes for 596 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Beckham suffered a major injury in the Super Bowl. It's an injury that will probably keep him sidelined until at least mid-November. As a result, he may remain unsigned until training camp or into the regular season. However, Beckham could provide a major boost to a contender for the stretch run and playoffs

Beckham, who turns 30 in November, is a native of New Orleans and played collegiately at LSU. He has 531 receptions for 7,367 and 56 touchdowns through an eight-year career with the Giants, Browns, and Rams.

Former LSU and Cleveland teammate Jarvis Landry has reportedly tried to recruit Beckham to New Orleans, as has QB Jameis Winston. The Saints look loaded at receiver with All-Pro Michael Thomas, first-round pick Chris Olave, and Landry. They also have strong depth with Harty and Marquez Callaway.

It seems unlikely that New Orleans brings in Beckham, especially prior to the start of the season. However, if Olave develops slowly or the team suffers an injury to the position early in the year, Beckham could be a perfect piece to fuel a postseason run if still available.

NDAMUKONG SUH, DT

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) during a NFC Divisional playoff game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2018, Suh was being actively recruited by the Saints as a free agent before signing with the Rams. After one season with Los Angeles, Suh has spent the last three years with NFC South rival Tampa Bay. He was a crucial piece in the Buccaneers Super Bowl LV championship.

The 35-year-old Suh is unlikely to be re-signed by Tampa Bay, who just recently added former Saints DT Akiem Hicks. In 12 NFL seasons, Suh has 70.5 sacks, 212 QB hits, 130 tackles for loss, and 14 fumbles forced or recovered. He’s also been an outstanding run defender through his tenures with the Lions, Dolphins, Rams, and Bucs.

On the back side of his career, Suh had a career worst 27 tackles on a career-low 717 snaps in 2021. He was still a disruptive player, recording six sacks and 19 pressures along with 7 tackles for loss. He’d often line up as a defensive end in Tampa Bay's 3-4 front, but would be a defensive tackle in a 4-3 scheme.

Suh can still be a disruptive player, if on a limited snap count. The Saints struggled to get interior disruption in 2021. Their rostered defensive tackles recorded just two of the team’s 46 sacks and 19 of their 313 QB hits. Still, the defense expects a return to form from David Onyemata, has an outstanding run defender in Shy Tuttle, and signed two younger tackles in Kentavius Street and Jaleel Johnson.

New Orleans often used ends Jordan, Davenport, Payton Turner, or Tanoh Kpassagnon inside in passing situations. With the talented depth along the edge in this defense, it’s a strategy that should continue this season.

The versatile of a deep defensive line likely rules out a signing of Ndamukong Suh. But keep in mind that former Buccaneers teammate, QB Tom Brady, tends to crumble against intense interior pressure. A factor to keep in mind if none of the young defensive tackles stand out in training camp.

Beckham or Suh would certainly be splashy signings, however unlikely. Here are some other available players at positions of need for New Orleans.

Notable Available Running Backs

Jordan Howard

Latavius Murray

Devonta Freeman

Jerick McKinnon

David Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) runs against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The probable suspension of Alvin Kamara for a February arrest in Las Vegas is concerning. New Orleans has only 32-year-old Mark Ingram, undrafted rookie Abram Smith, and formerly undrafted Devine Ozigbo and Tony Jones Jr. behind him.

The Saints visited with RB Sony Michel, who ultimately signed with Miami. Former New Orleans backs Murray and Freeman know the system and could step in seamlessly if added after the start of the season. Howard is a rugged runner between the tackles, while McKinnon adds a strong receiving threat out of the backfield.

Kamara's hearing has been postponed until early August. He’s pleading not guilty, and the NFL usually waits to hand down punishment until after the outcome of a case.

Expect the Saints to see what they have in Smith, Ozigbo, and Jones during training camp. If they ultimately sign a back, it won't be until after preseason cuts if those three struggle.

Notable Available Tight Ends

Kyle Rudolph

Jimmy Graham

Eric Ebron

Rob Gronkowski

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph catches the winning touchdown over New Orleans Saints P.J. Williams in a 2020 playoff game. Elizabeth Flores, Tribune News Service, Elmira Star-Gazette via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The worst position on the team, and perhaps in the league, is unlikely to see much change in 2022. New Orleans didn't draft anyone at the position and passed up several talented and affordable options in free agency.

Rudolph terrorized the Saints throughout a 10-year career in Minnesota. However, the 32-year-old Rudolph looked well past his prime last year with the Giants. A reunion with Graham, 35, is intriguing. But he too is a player that looks like he doesn't have anything left to contribute.

Gronkowski will probably only return with Brady and the Buccaneers, as enticing as prying away Brady's favorite target would be. Ebron is a younger version of Jared Cook - unreliable production with inconsistent effort. New Orleans is highly unlikely to add any of these players.

The Saints passing attack will revolve around its wideouts and Kamara. Taysom Hill converted to tight end this offseason, but will remain in his jack-of-all-trades role. Undrafted rookie Lucas Krull could add a receiving threat to the position if he has an impressive preseason.

Notable Available Linebackers

Kwon Alexander

Anthony Barr

K.J. Wright

Benardrick McKinney

Joe Schobert

Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) is hit by Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) for a loss. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A reunion with the 28-year-old Alexander makes a ton of sense. He’s coming off his best season, has outstanding chemistry with Demario Davis, and is a terrific fit in the defense. New Orleans is set with Davis and Pete Werner at the position, but depth is questionable.

The Saints used a fifth-round pick on LB D'Marco Jackson, a promising rookie from Appalachian State. They also signed Eric Wilson, who led the Vikings with 122 tackles in 2020. Kaden Elliss provides depth against the run, but struggles in pass coverage.

Barring an injury to Davis or Werner in preseason, the Saints will not bring in another linebacker unless it's Alexander. They'll likely give training camp reps to Jackson and Wilson before even gauging if the talented Alexander is a need.

Don't completely count out New Orleans making another high-profile move in what's been an entertaining offseason. However, any big move does seem unlikely. The Saints seem set at every position and will concentrate on developing young depth during training camp.

