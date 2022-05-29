Saints 2022 Training Camp Preview: Tight End

After failing miserably in 2021, how will the New Orleans tight ends perform in 2022? Here’s an early training camp preview at what to expect from the position.

The tight ends of the New Orleans Saints were perhaps the worst position group of any unit in the NFL in 2021. Nineteen NFL tight ends had better individual production than the Saints combined trio of Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson, and Nick Vannett last season.

Trautman, Johnson, and Vannett combined for a meager 49 catches and 555 yards last season, helping the passing attack plummet to the bottom of the league. The group fared little better as run blockers, often failing to gain an advantage on the edge against defenses.

Despite several affordable top-tier tight ends available in free agency, the Saints passed on the opportunity to upgrade the position. Most of the top-rated tight ends in the draft came off the board in the middle rounds, where the team didn't hold a selection.

With training camp less than two months away, here's how this position group currently shapes up for the 2022 Saints.

TIGHT END

Currently on the Roster:

Adam Trautman

Taysom Hill

Juwan Johnson

Nick Vannett

Lucas Krull*

Kahale Warring

J.P. Holtz

Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) runs after a catch against Tennessee. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Big things were expected from Trautman as he entered his second year in 2021,first as a starter. He responded with a paltry 27 receptions for 263 yards and two scores. Trautman was unable to get any separation as a receiver and was plagued by several dropped passes. He also disappointed as a blocker, though performed better in that capacity later in the year.

At 6’5” and 252-Lbs., Trautman possesses ideal size and underrated athleticism for the position. After a promising rookie campaign behind Jared Cook, he noticeably regressed once in the starting role. He showed no consistency as a receiver, but will probably get the starting nod again because of his blocking potential.

The Saints traded four draft picks to move up and select Trautman in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since the team invested little at the position this offseason, Trautman will continue to get snaps out of default. It may be his last chance with New Orleans.

New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a touchdown against Packers safety Adrian Amos (31). Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY

Converted wideout Juwan Johnson was moved to tight end in 2021 because of his size (6’4” 231-Lbs.) and blocking ability. He showed an excellent chemistry with QB Jameis Winston early in the year. Johnson caught seven passes for 72 yards and 3 touchdowns over the first six games.

When Winston was lost for the year with a knee injury in Week 8, Johnson became an afterthought in the offense. He finished with 13 receptions for 159 yards and 4 scores, but had just six catches over the final 11 contests.

Johnson has the athletic ability and receiving skills to be a mismatch at tight end. He’ll have to improve his in-line blocking to get more snaps, but could earn some slot duties with Winston back at quarterback.

Veteran Nick Vannett was added last offseason specifically for his blocking ability. A preseason knee injury kept him out of action until mid-season. Once in the lineup, he was often out of position or manhandled at the point of attack as a blocker.

Vannett adds little as a receiver. He had 9 catches for 133 yards and a score in seven games of action last season. He has some value as a motion receiver or check-down option, but at 6’6” and 261-Lbs., the only way he makes this team is with improved blocking.

Three-year veteran J.P. Holtz was brought in this offseason to provide competition for Vannett. Holtz is a rugged blocker, but had only 7 catches for 91 yards in three years with the Bears. Originally an undrafted rookie from Pitt, Holtz and the other tight ends could be surpassed with an outstanding training camp from another undrafted Pitt product.

Former Pitt Panthers tight end Lucas Krull (7) runs a play against Virginia Tech. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted rookie Lucas Krull had 38 receptions for 451 yards and 6 touchdowns as a senior for Pitt after transferring from Florida. Krull looks the part at 6’6” and 261-Lbs., but is a surprisingly poor blocker. However, he’s an outstanding receiver with the speed to beat defenses down the seam and make plays in the open field.

Krull put on a show in the Saints rookie camp. If he can show he can be a viable receiving threat at the position and vastly improve his blocking, he could steal a roster spot from established veterans. Free-agent pickup Kahale Warring is another receiving threat looking to revive his career after being riddled with injuries over his first three seasons.

One addition to the Saints tight end spot that did make offseason headlines came in the form of Taysom Hill. After spending his first five years as a jack-of-all-trades weapon on offense and special teams, new head coach Dennis Allen announced this offseason that Hill would be moving to tight end.

It won't be a position completely unfamiliar to the 31-year-old Hill. He was used often outside of the backfield and in 2019 had 21 receptions for 259 yards and 7 touchdown catches. Hill’s speed, strength, and versatility will be a valuable asset to a tight end spot that's been lacking in all three areas.

Despite the position switch, don't expect Hill’s role in the offense to transform much. He’s a bit too small to handle in-line blocking assignments at 6’2” and 221-Lbs.

As one of the team’s most physical and productive runners, he’ll still see plenty of action out of the backfield. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will just have more opportunities to use the dynamic Hill in space and around the formation.

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings. Credit: nola.com

It is clear that the New Orleans passing attack will revolve around a greatly improved receiving corps and RB Alvin Kamara. I expect the tight end position to factor in little to the production of the passing game. However, enormous improvements will be needed from this unit as blockers, and they’ll still need to prove that they can be legitimate threats in short yardage.

Taysom Hill’s development as a receiver will be the main storyline for this group during training camp. Undrafted rookie Lucas Krull may also be a key name to watch. If Krull can impress as a receiver and improve as a blocker, he may trigger some interesting camp battles for a position that's been a huge liability for the Saints.

