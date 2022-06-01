Saints DE Payton Turner Primed for a Breakout Campaign

After a rookie season derailed by injuries, second-year DE Payton Turner is a prime candidate for a big season for New Orleans.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, University of Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner was a surprise first-round selection by the New Orleans Saints with the 28th overall pick.

Turner's 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss over his final two collegiate seasons put him on the radar of scouts. His performance in postseason workouts then vaulted him into the first round.

Turner had a rough rookie season. He missed most of training camp and the regular season opener with calf and elbow injuries. He’d finally make his NFL debut in Week 2 at Carolina. Despite the lack of preseason reps, he immediately showed what made him a high draft choice.

In just 31 snaps against the Panthers, Turner recorded a sack, 3 tackles for loss, and 5 QB pressures. After that strong debut, he played solid football over the next few weeks as a member of a deep edge rotation. Unfortunately, Turner sustained a shoulder injury during a Week 9 loss to Atlanta. The injury would sideline him for the rest of the year, limiting his rookie campaign to just five games.

Saints DE Payton Turner (98) tackles Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (22). Credit: crescentcitysports.com

Despite a small sample size, Turner exhibited nice potential in his first NFL season. He finished with 1 sack, 8 pressures, and 3 tackles for loss among his 12 total stops while appearing in 41% of the defensive snaps over his five games.

An athletic wonder at 6’6” and 270-Lbs., much more will be expected from the 24-year-old Turner in his second season. He was able to play both inside and along the edge in college, something that we saw a sample of in 2021. His versatility fits right in with a New Orleans defensive line with excellent depth, talent, and versatility.

In spite of his lean frame, Turner has outstanding strength at the point of attack. He plays too upright at times, allowing blockers to get to his midsection. He’ll also need to widen his base to take better advantage of his strength against the run.

Turner is inexperienced as a pass rusher along the edge, lacking a wide array of counter moves. That inexperience can also put him out of position against the run.

Possessing impressive agility for his size, Turner puts tackles on their heels quickly and has a good explosion off the snap. Once engaged, his upper body strength allows him to seal the edge against the run or push blockers into the pass pocket. He has explosive speed in pursuit to track down ball carriers and close on the quarterback. His inside spin move can be lethal to pass blockers.

Turner's bull-rush ability, along with the athleticism to develop other pass rush moves, still gives him a tremendous upside. He’ll have to compete for snaps against perennial Pro Bowler Cam Jordan, developing star Marcus Davenport, and underrated contributors Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson. Turner's development as a run defender is also crucial for additional playing time.

Expect Turner to also see some action inside. In 2021, the Saints often moved Jordan, Davenport, Kpassagnon, or Turner to defensive tackle in obvious passing situations. The strategy was successful, giving New Orleans extra disruption up front.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) battles Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Turner was the highest pick among the 2021 Saints draft class. It’s a class that has already shown two potential stars in LB Pete Werner (2nd Round) and CB Paulson Adebo, a third-round choice.

Injuries made first-round pick Turner sort of a forgotten member of what looks like a successful draft haul. After a brief view of what he could do as a rookie, don't be surprised to see a monstrous season from Turner in 2022.

