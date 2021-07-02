Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosTraining CampSI.com
Search

The Saints and the July Calendar

A look at some things to look forward to for the Saints when it comes to the month of July.
Author:
Publish date:

July is here, and we're that much closer to Saints training camp. That also means the football season is right around the corner. This month offers a few things to keep an eye on for New Orleans, and here's a look at some things to pay close attention to.

July Happenings

  • Early July: Training camp schedule announcement from the Saints. This is based off trends. The Lions were among the first teams to announce their schedule with fans, and others teams have followed suit. It's only a matter of time.
  • July 15: At 3:00 p.m. CT, it's the deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2021 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game. This would include Marcus Williams, and we previously talked about him when looking at the potential contract extensions for the Saints.
  • July 27: 29 teams (excluding the Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Steelers) will report for training camp, 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA.
  • July 31: League-wide practices and fan events start.

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS:

Saints Training Camp - Aug 21st
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Calendar: What to Look For In July

RB Reggie Bush
Editorial / Opinion

Reggie Bush: 'I Never Cheated This Game' - The NCAA & Heisman Trust Don't Agree

Bush Heisman
Editorial / Opinion

Should Former Saints RB Reggie Bush Reclaim His Heisman, Place in History after New NCAA Rules?

saints-vaughan-johnson-300x203
News

New Orleans Saints Supplemental Draft History

Ryan Ramczyk
News

Ryan Ramczyk, Saints Agree on $96 Million Contract Extension

Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk talks with media
News

Ryan Ramczyk said 'It's Been Spectacular!' on His Contract Extension, Newborn, and 2021

Marshon Lattimore
Editorial / Opinion

Which Saints Player Should Get Their Contract Extension First?

USATSI_15462937_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon: Saints Breakout Candidate or Just a Free-Agent Signee?