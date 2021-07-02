Saints Calendar: What to Look For In July

A look at some things to look forward to for the Saints when it comes to the month of July.

July is here, and we're that much closer to Saints training camp. That also means the football season is right around the corner. This month offers a few things to keep an eye on for New Orleans, and here's a look at some things to pay close attention to.

July Happenings

Early July : Training camp schedule announcement from the Saints. This is based off trends. The Lions were among the first teams to announce their schedule with fans, and others teams have followed suit. It's only a matter of time.

July 15 : At 3:00 p.m. CT, it's the deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2021 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club's last regular season game. This would include Marcus Williams, and we previously talked about him when looking at the potential contract extensions for the Saints.

July 27 : 29 teams (excluding the Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Steelers) will report for training camp, 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA.

July 31: League-wide practices and fan events start.

