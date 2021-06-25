Sports Illustrated home
Saints Issue Statement on Superdome Attendance for 2021

Reports have been swirling about what Saints games might look like for fans this season, and the team has issued a statement to clarify.
The New Orleans Saints issued a statement on Friday morning in response to reports circulating about requirements to attend games for the upcoming season.

Based on the current City of New Orleans policy, if we were to start the season today, the city of New Orleans would require fans to wear masks to host an event with full capacity. The New Orleans Saints would not, and will not, require proof of vaccination for fans attending our games. As our community vaccination rate continues to improve over the summer, we full expect and intend to begin the season without masks being required.

Additionally, 100 percent of our coaching staff and football operations staff are fully vaccinated, and we are amongst the top three teams in the NFL in player vaccination rate. As we have stated in the past, we encourage everyone eligible in our community to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors. This will further ensure our intentions of not requiring a mask to attend our games.

Last week, we got to see the progress made in the Superdome as part of the expected renovations that will be implemented for this year. Part of those include 12 new field level suites and opened-up corners that provide standing room only for fans. The team is anticipating a packed out venue for games, and they actually have an event that will occur the week before the team's inaugural preseason game against the Jaguars on Aug. 23.

