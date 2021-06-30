Ryan Ramczyk, Saints Agree on $96 Million Contract Extension

The Saints have locked up an important piece of their offensive line. According to multiple Wednesday morning reports, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk has signed a 5-year, $96 million contract extension. The deal comes with $60 million in guaranteed money with a $19.2 million yearly average, and he's now the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

We discussed the Saints and potential contract extensions on Wednesday morning, and now Ramczyk's $11 million cap number will presumably get lower for 2021. Here's some of what we looked at with Ramczyk, who we thought would get his deal first.

One thing that could pose a challenge that was looked at by Bob Rose previously is if the Saints would be able to afford both Ramczyk and Terron Armstead in 2022. The salary cap is expected to rise next year after taking a dip due to COVID-19, and we know that Khai Harley has been a true magician at navigating the cap for New Orleans. Regardless of the team's quarterback situation, keeping a staple like Ramczyk would go a long way, especially when you have someone like Alvin Kamara in the backfield.

Ramczyk will be with the Saints through the 2026 season, and now efforts could be put into Marcus Williams, Marshon Lattimore, and potential veteran free agent signings ahead of training camp.

