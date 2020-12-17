First Look: Chiefs vs. Saints

Week 15 sees the Saints hosting the Chiefs in the Superdome in a matchup where they're the only two teams playing this week that both have winning records. It's hard to argue that Kansas City isn't the league's best team right now at 12-1, as they're a clear favorite to get back into the Super Bowl. While there's a lot of football left to be played, the underdog Saints are trying to prove that last week's ugly loss to the Eagles was just a one-hit wonder.

What to Watch For

How will the Saints respond? It's probably the biggest question heading into a huge matchup that most of the country will get to see on Sunday afternoon. There's no easier way to put it, but the Saints looked pretty bad last week against the Eagles. They've had one of those types of clunkers virtually every single year it seems since they started their run of success from 2017. The Chiefs aren't invincible, but they're also a team that you can't sleep on and have to stay on your toes against. You need to keep your foot on the gas and then be sure you understand that no lead is safe against Andy Reid and company.

Mahomes in the Dome. Patrick Mahomes comes to the Superdome for the first time in his career, and obviously the lack of fans won't be an issue for him. He's an exciting player to watch, and the Saints defense will be really tested against him and the offensive weaponry the Chiefs possess. The Saints are 1-2 in the Sean Payton Era against the Chiefs, with Kansas City winning the past two matchups in 2016 and 2012. Of course, it goes without saying that the Saints were high on Mahomes and almost drafted him. However, things played out differently and the rest, they say, is history.

Brees Watch. Drew Brees was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, opening the three-week practice window in which he can be placed back on the active roster. According to a report, Brees is pushing to play on Sunday. Whether he does come back remains to be seen, but there's obviously some concern with the way the interior offensive line has been playing. Brees does a good job getting the ball out fast, which is something Taysom Hill has struggled with some. He'll undoubtedly get better in that department with his decision-making, and if he goes on Sunday, Hill will have to play better for New Orleans to match Mahomes.

Redemption. It's no secret that Andrus Peat has had a rough go lately, but he's not the only player. Wil Lutz has uncharacteristically missed his last three field goal attempts over the past couple of games. Peat has already popped up on the injury report with a foot injury, being limited on Wednesday. As Jared Cook said on Sunday following the loss to the Eagles, you want to be playing your best ball in December. A lot went wrong for the Saints last week, but one game doesn't define them right now. Let's see how Sean Payton gets his team to respond in a big-time matchup.