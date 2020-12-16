Drew Brees designated to return from IR, cleared to practice

NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Drew Brees designated to return from Injured Reserve and cleared to practice

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was officially designated to return from injured reserve with a three-week window to be activated to the 53 man roster.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was officially designated to return from injured reserve with a three-week window for activation to the 53-man roster. Following lung and ribs injuries, the star quarterback was cleared to practice. Drew Brees has been out of the lineup since November 20th from the 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung he suffered in the Tampa Bay game in Week 9. Last Sunday, Brees was eligible to return from Reserve/Injured list when the Eagles defeated the Saints. .  

Saints head coach Sean Payton started Taysom Hill at quarterback over veteran quarterback Jameis Winston when Brees went down to injuries. In Philadelphia, Payton hoped Hill could continue winning as he did the prior three games. Hill's performance was not spectacular, but he a good job at the helm until the team's surprising loss to the Eagles with a 3-8-1 record.

New Orleans has a mammoth game against former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs (12-1). CBS will televise the Chiefs vs. Saints game on Sunday, December 20, 2020. CBS announcers will be Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. WWL Radio in New Orleans with Zach Strief and Deuce McAllister will call the live broadcast.

