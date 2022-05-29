Who Dat Talking 'Bout Dem Saints - May 29 Edition
Reviewing the New Orleans Saints' big stories and talkers from the week of May 22-29.
More Drew Brees Slander!
LaVar Arrington and Brady Quinn gave major shade on Brees' career in broadcasting during this week's episode of "2 Pros and a Cup of Joe" on Fox Sports Radio.
The former NFL Washington linebacker LaVar Arrington dished out harsh criticism on Brees:
“He’s just not as popular as he thinks he is,” Arrington said on the show. “He’s not as loved as he thinks he is and he acts out when it doesn’t go the way he would like for it go. He’s reaching out and he’s crying out for attention.”
Ex-No. 1 pick turned journeyman quarterback Brady Quinn gave his two-cents:
“He’s not really wanted by NBC, he’s not really wanted by the Saints,” Quinn said. “Maybe he will end up with Fox, but that’s a tough pill to swallow if you’re a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”
Brees will have his suitors. Former NFLers taking shots and dumping on Drew Brees is a little below the belt, but it's NFL ("Not For Long" league). I guess being a Super Bowl winner and the record-breaking quarterback doesn't have the same respect as it once did in the league.
Saints Poise to Make Some Noise
CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani believes New Orleans has a +160 chance at the playoffs and -130 odds of winning over 8 games.
"Even with the loss of Payton, this Saints team is going to be better than you anticipate if it can stay healthy," Dajani wrote.
Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas Early Battle!
Vegas likes what they see in the Saints' quarterback and wide receiver! Jameis is considered an early Comeback Player of Year favorite by the oddsmakers with a +750 chance than Will Fuller's +6600 odds.
But wait! Can't Guard Mike, aka Michael Thomas, is also a favorite at +900 to rebound and have a solid 2022 season with Jameis Winston at the helm.
Some Appreciation for LB Pete Werner
NFL analyst Cynthia Frelund list's the Saints linebacker among her sixteen most unappreciated NFL players. The stats guru wrote:
"The second-year pro played a big part in New Orleans’ defense allowing the lowest yards per rush when using a stacked box (1.6) and the fewest total rushing yards over expected (-208) in the NFL last year."
Werner was at the Saints voluntary OTA this week. Werner will continue to complement the team's defensive leader, Demario Davis, in the linebacking corps for 2022-23. The former Buckeye's 8.3 stop percentage was the highest on the Saints in 2021-22.
Gayle Benson Saints Takeover Rates High
After her husband and longtime owner of the New Orleans Saints' death in 2018, new owner Gayle Benson has provided excellent leadership in the NFL. According to BetOhio, since her takeover of the Saints, Benson is ranked No. 12 in win percentage and 22nd in team value increase per year at $74.5M.
Saints Players IG and Tweets of the Week
More Jameis Winston Rehab Video
Jameis Winston's workouts with physical therapist Kevin Wilk are legendary in the Who Dat Nation. Wilk posted a video of the quarterback's "full planking exercise." Geaux Jameis!
The Saints' safety commented on Gervonta Davis' TKO of challenger Rolando Romero. Tank countered the brash young fighter's combination with a vicious left hook that sent Davis into the ropes. Wobbly legs and Dazed! Fight over in the sixth round!
The Power of Cam Jordan's Fro
Handlebar 'tache and afro make Cam Jordan a powerful man! The veteran defensive end is always fun and has an eclectic view of life. Jordan also did a great job serving as a sideline reporter for the USFL games. He also had appearances on national sports talk shows this offseason.
Keep an eye on Jordan having colossal success as either a broadcaster or in-studio media pro once he finally decides to hang up his cleats.
Demario's Devoted Dreamers in Houston
