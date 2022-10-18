Slumping Saints Defense Needs to Shore Up Quickly Against Explosive Arizona Offense

After another frustrating loss, the New Orleans Saints have a quick turnaround to their week with a Thursday night game at the Arizona Cardinals. The Saints dropped to 2-4 with a 30-26 home loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. Arizona also comes in at 2-4 following a 19-9 defeat at Seattle.

Despite stars Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Jarvis Landry unable to play with injuries, the Saints led the Bengals until two minutes to go. Offensive play-calling became limited in the second half, but remember that this was a unit that was woefully short-handed. It was the defense that let this team down. Again.

New Orleans was expected to have one of the league’s best defenses in 2022. Instead, they are a slightly above average unit that is prone to big plays and breakdowns in crucial moments. There is awful tackling from this team, both in positioning and effort.

The Saints take on a 2-4 Cardinals team that is also playing short of expectations this season. Arizona has plenty of star power, especially on offense. However, they continuously fall short in baffling manner.

In what feels like a must-win for both squads, here’s how the Saints defense matches up against Arizona’s offensive unit on a short week.

New Orleans Defensive Statistics

26.3 points per game (28th)

342.8 total yards/game (17th)

222 passing yards/game (16th)

62.1% completion percentage

9 touchdowns/1 interception

13 sacks/28 QB hits

120.8 rushing yards/game (20th)

4.6 per rush (19th)

19 tackles for loss

33.8% 3rd Down Percentage (6th)

Oct 27, 2019; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints had good pressure on Bengals QB Joe Burrow early in Sunday’s game. However, that was largely neutralized when the Bengals adjusted to a shorter and quicker passing game. New Orleans also had Burrow nailed twice in the pocket, only to have him escape the sack and create a big play.

A talented defensive line has underachieved at times, getting pushed around in the running game and disappearing for critical stretches as pass rushers. They are also capable of taking over games and being the difference in the outcome.

The Saints need better production from their defensive tackles, who have been practically invisible as pass rushers. David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, and Malcolm Roach are extremely good against the run. This has been especially true in recent weeks. All four have the ability to get push into offensive backfields to alter a runner’s path.

Ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport are among the league’s best edge tandem and are equally disruptive against the pass or run. Davenport has just a half sack, but a team-high 11 pressures. Jordan has 3.5 sacks, 8 pressures, and a team-high 6 tackles for loss. Carl Granderson and Tanoh Kpassagnon are quality depth, but each have had quiet years.

The most consistent part of the Saints defense this year has been their linebackers. Pete Werner is having a spectacular second season. Werner leads the team with 53 tackles, including an NFL-high 42 solo stops, along with two forced fumbles. He’s an instinctive run defender and shows good awareness in zone duties.

Demario Davis is having another outstanding season after a slow start. Davis leads the defense with four sacks but is just as effective in coverage. He remains one of the NFL’s best all-around defenders with his standout ability against the run, elite instincts, and terrific closing speed.

New Orleans had to take on Cincinnati without injured CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and will probably have to do so again this week. Lattimore is one of the NFL’s best cover corners and is giving up less than 55% completion rate when targeted this year. Without him, the Saints will line up Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby, and Chris Harris Jr. at corner.

Adebo still looks hampered by a preseason ankle injury, but had his best outing of the year against the Bengals. He gave up some catches, but contested most of them with good coverage. Roby had a rough game against Cincinnati, but has otherwise had a solid season in coverage. Both have had several missed tackles this year.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) breaks a tackle by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) to score a touchdown. © Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Probably the most disappointing New Orleans defender this season has been S Tyrann Mathieu. Despite having the team’s only interception this year, Mathieu has been consistently out of position in coverage and the Saints worst offender in missed tackles.

Fellow S Marcus Maye returned to the lineup after missing three games. He and Mathieu were brought in to upgrade the safety spot with their versatility and playmaking skills, but it simply hasn’t happened. Justin Evans has also been victimized in slot coverage in recent weeks after a strong start.

Joe Burrow threw for 300 yards against New Orleans coverage, breaking a 13-game streak without the Saints allowing a 300-yard passer. Despite that impressive stretch, New Orleans has failed to get consistent disruption on quarterbacks this season and has been prone to coverage breakdowns leading to big plays in recent weeks.

The Saints have allowed seven players to have at least 65 yards receiving over their last four games, including three 100-yard outings in three games.

Poor tackling has also affected a normally formidable New Orleans run defense. The Saints have given up two 100-yard rushers this year after just two such performances in their previous 78 games. After allowing over 200 yards on the ground to Atlanta in the season opener, they’ve been better, but still nowhere near the unit that completely shut down opposing rushing attacks weekly from 2018 through 2021.

Arizona Offensive Statistics

19 points per game (22nd)

346 total yards/game (16th)

226.7 passing yards/game (16th)

14 sacks

119.3 rushing yards/game (15th)

4.4 per rush (15th)

34.1% 3rd Down Percentage (28th)

Oct 27, 2019; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona has explosive talent at the skill positions and had a top-10 offense each of the last two years, but has struggled with inconsistency in 2022. The Cardinals have been held to fewer than 20 points in three of their last four outings and below 370 yards in five of six games.

Arizona lost one of those playmakers when leading receiver Marquise Brown went down with a possible season-ending foot injury last week. Brown had 43 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns on 64 targets so far. On the bright side, Arizona does get WR DeAndre Hopkins back from a six-game suspension this week.

Hopkins is considered one of the league's elite pass catchers. Over his first eight years, six ended with at least 1,100 yards receiving. That includes 115 receptions for 1,407 yards in 2020, his first year with the Cardinals. Injuries limited him to 42 catches for 572 yards in ten games last season, but he’s still an outstanding route runner with great hands and leaping ability.

Dec 13, 2021; Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

Gamebreaker Rondale Moore is also back after missing the first three weeks. Moore has 16 receptions for 128 yards in the last three games and is a lethal open field threat on short passes. Unheralded third-year WR Greg Dortch is also having a breakout year, catching 21 of 24 targets for 204 yards so far.

Dortch's emergence helps ease the decline of decorated 11-year veteran WR A.J. Green, who has just ten catches for 56 yards. Rookie TE Trey McBride, a second-round selection, has also hurt the team with only three catches so far, all in one game. However, 11-year veteran TE Zach Ertz continues his high level of play. Ertz is having a Pro Bowl campaign, catching 35 passes for 299 yards so far.

On Monday, Arizona added another target when they traded for Carolina WR Robbie Anderson. A dangerous deep threat, Anderson may only see a limited snap count because of the quick turnaround.

The Cardinals had a veteran offensive line coming into the year in guards Justin Pugh and Will Hernandez, C Rodney Hudson, and tackles D.J. Humphries ho and Kelvin Beachum. Pugh and Hudson are out with injuries, along with backup G Cody Ford. They'll be replaced by Billy Price, Max Garcia, and Sean Harlow on a now thin interior.

Protecting franchise QB Kyler Murray is paramount. Murray is a great athlete, but tends to hold the ball too long. He’s been sacked 14 times this season and under heavy duress in several games. The Cardinals also haven't run the ball as well as numbers might indicate. Murray actually leads the team in rushing with 233 yards and 6.1 per carry, including 100 yards against the Seahawks last week.

Arizona’s running backs are averaging less than four yards per rush. Oft-injured RB James Connor has 200 rushing and 14 catches for 103 yards. Connor is a solid all-purpose back, but cannot be counted on to stay on the field. Second-year RB Eno Benjamin and veteran Darrel Williams split carries with Connor, but none of the three have 60 yards rushing in a game this year.

The 25-year-old Murray is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. He’s completed 65% of his throws for six touchdowns and four interceptions with one 300-yard outing this season. Murray has an underrated deep ball, but also the accuracy to pick defenses apart underneath.

What to Expect

Oct 27, 2019; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) loses his helmet after a sack by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Allen defenses have traditionally had trouble against mobile quarterbacks. The Saints will have to prevent him from making plays as a runner, but must also guard against big throws when he breaks containment. They'll also have to keep Connor, Benjamin, and Williams from establishing any kind of balance for the Cardinals on the ground.

The return of Hopkins presents a huge challenge to a slumping Saints secondary that will be without Lattimore again. Expect safeties Maye and Mathieu to give over the top help to their corners to help deter a deep throw. They'll look to keep plays in front of them, but must play with better positioning and tackle better than they have in recent weeks.

New Orleans can help their defensive backfield by putting heavy pressure on Murray. The 5'10 quarterback tends to struggle with inside pressure when kept in the pocket, and the Arizona interior line is battered with injuries. When he does break outside, ends Jordan and Davenport have to remain disciplined in their pass rush and force Murray into bad throws.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball away before being sacked by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Look for linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner to mix up their looks to try and confuse Murray. I expect both to be used on inside blitzes, but also to show that look before dropping into coverage. They'll also have to track down the Cardinals quarterback when he gets outside the pocket, making this one of the key matchups in the game.

According to their abilities and previous achievements, the Saints defense has underachieved in 2022. With a still-battered offense, the defense will have to play up to their capabilities for any realistic chance at a win on the road in Arizona.

