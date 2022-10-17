Skip to main content

Thomas, Landry, Lattimore Not Expected to Play Thursday

Facing a short week, the Saints are not expected to have three of their big players against the Cardinals on Thursday night.

The Saints are facing a short week and travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals after Sunday's disappointing loss to the Bengals. It looks like they're going to have to pull things off without three of their top players. According to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Marshon Lattimore are not expected in the lineup.

This isn't a real shock, as preparing for a short week there's not a ton of benefit risking further injury to players who have been out of the lineup and having a mini-bye after.

Thomas is dealing with the toe injury, Landry has an ankle injury, and Marshon Lattimore has an abdomen injury. Dennis Allen revealed on his Monday press conference that the team thought about placing Thomas on injured reserve before, but opted not to. The team thought things were going well and didn't want him to be stuck on IR and not be able to play. As for Landry, he gutted things out against the Vikings, but that proved to be a bit costly as he's not been able to get back onto the field.

CHRIS OLAVE UPDATE: Allen said during his press conference that his understanding is that Olave has passed all the steps in the concussion protocol, but has to be cleared by an independent neurologist. There's optimism that he'll be available.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

JAMEIS WINSTON UPDATE: Winston was healthy enough to be the team's emergency third quarterback on Sunday, which continues to be a step in the right direction. Allen said on Monday, "Let's just get Jameis healthy and go from there." They're trying to get him to 100 percent.

Bengals-Saints Coverage From the Week

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19245815_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Red Zone Issues Allow Bengals to 'Bite Back' in 4th Quarter

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19245784_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Squander Lead to Bengals, Fall 30-26

By John Hendrix
Pre-Game and Halftime (7)
Game Day

The Bayou Blitz Halftime Show: Week 6 - Bengals at Saints

By Brendan Boylan
20221016_130005
Game Day

Saints TE Adam Trautman Injured | Week 6

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19205156_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Week 6: Bengals vs. Saints Live Game Thread

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19122415_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Inactives List Against Bengals: Week 6

By John Hendrix
Pre-Game and Halftime (6)
Game Day

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 6 - Bengals at Saints

By Brendan Boylan
Jameis Winston
Game Day

Jameis Winston Active, Andy Dalton Will Start

By Kyle T. Mosley