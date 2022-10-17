The Saints are facing a short week and travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals after Sunday's disappointing loss to the Bengals. It looks like they're going to have to pull things off without three of their top players. According to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Marshon Lattimore are not expected in the lineup.

This isn't a real shock, as preparing for a short week there's not a ton of benefit risking further injury to players who have been out of the lineup and having a mini-bye after.

Thomas is dealing with the toe injury, Landry has an ankle injury, and Marshon Lattimore has an abdomen injury. Dennis Allen revealed on his Monday press conference that the team thought about placing Thomas on injured reserve before, but opted not to. The team thought things were going well and didn't want him to be stuck on IR and not be able to play. As for Landry, he gutted things out against the Vikings, but that proved to be a bit costly as he's not been able to get back onto the field.

CHRIS OLAVE UPDATE: Allen said during his press conference that his understanding is that Olave has passed all the steps in the concussion protocol, but has to be cleared by an independent neurologist. There's optimism that he'll be available.

JAMEIS WINSTON UPDATE: Winston was healthy enough to be the team's emergency third quarterback on Sunday, which continues to be a step in the right direction. Allen said on Monday, "Let's just get Jameis healthy and go from there." They're trying to get him to 100 percent.

