Saints TE Adam Trautman Injured | Week 6

Saints tight end Adam Trautman is injured. He was in motion during a play, fell, and was assisted off the field by New Orleans medical personnel.

He limped to the sidelines, which appeared to be a lower leg injury.

The injury occurred at 11:23 in the second quarter.

John Hendrix reported Trautman was carted into the New Orleans locker room.

In 2022, Trautman has six receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown. In 33 game appearances, the tight end has 48 receptions for 512 yards and four touchdowns.

New Orleans selected Trautman in the 3rd round (105th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

