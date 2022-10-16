Saints TE Adam Trautman Injured | Week 6
Saints TE Adam Trautman injured in Week 6 versus Bengals.
Saints tight end Adam Trautman is injured. He was in motion during a play, fell, and was assisted off the field by New Orleans medical personnel.
He limped to the sidelines, which appeared to be a lower leg injury.
The injury occurred at 11:23 in the second quarter.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
John Hendrix reported Trautman was carted into the New Orleans locker room.
In 2022, Trautman has six receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown. In 33 game appearances, the tight end has 48 receptions for 512 yards and four touchdowns.
New Orleans selected Trautman in the 3rd round (105th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Read More Saints News
- Saints Final Injury Report vs. Bengals
- First Look: Bengals vs. Saints
- How the Saints Can Shut Down Bengals Rushing Attack
- Taysom Hill is NFC Offensive Player of the Week
- The Swiss Army Knife Game - By the Numbers | Week 5
- Saints' Dennis Allen, Coaches Should Be Under the Microscope
- Report: Saints' Deonte Harty Feared to Have Suffered "Significant Injury"