Saints Inactives List: Week 6
The Saints are just about ready to take on the Bengals for their Week 6 matchup in the Superdome, and here's a look at the team's inactive list going into Sunday.
- WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
- WR Chris Olave (concussion)
- WR Michael Thomas (foot)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
- OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
- TE Nick Vannett
- DE Payton Turner (chest)
Landry, Thomas, Lattimore, and Turner were previously ruled out on the team's final injury report. Last night, Olave was reportedly not going to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is going to be active today as the emergency quarterback. It's been reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Dalton could keep starting if he does well today. That would make sense with the short week.
The Saints made a flurry of moves on Saturday, sending Deonte Harty (foot) on injured reserve, signing Rashid Shaheed and Keith Kirkwood to the active roster from the practice squad, elevating Chris Harris Jr. and Kevin White, waiving Jake Luton, and signing Jake Funk to the practice squad.
As always, check out our Pregame Report for Week 6 while you wait for kickoff.
