Calling Sunday a desperation type of game for the Saints seems a bit farfetched, but it is an important opportunity in the season for things to turnaround in New Orleans. At 1-3, a win over the Seahawks won't solve everything for the team, but it would be a step in the right direction. The month of October sees the team at home three out of the next four games, and this is a time where the Superdome magic needs to come back in a big way.

It's no secret that Saints fans can make a big difference impacting home games, but being at home has lost a lot of its luster. Last year saw New Orleans finish 3-5 at home, with wins over the Packers, Bucs, and Panthers. In actuality, the game against Green Bay doesn't really count because of it being played in Jacksonville. When you factor in the COVID-plagued season from 2020, the last real big season at home was in 2019. when they went 6-2.

The Saints have not played great football four games into the season, being plagued by costly penalties and turnovers. They know they haven't played well in that arena, talking about how they're beating themselves over and over each week. This looks to be the week where they overcome the woes and put together a complete game. If not, it certainly feels like the tide can turn quickly in New Orleans.

Sunday's game against the Seahawks will feature a much different Geno Smith from last year with a pretty strong supporting cast of receiver and running talent to help. Their defense has had some opportunity in the first four games, showing vulnerabilities in several areas. With Andy Dalton leading the charge, New Orleans must exploit these and put together some early success.

This team has the talent to get it done, and there's plenty of football left in the season. The plate of opponents ahead of the Saints can see them crawl out of the early hole, but it's going to take a strong effort in all three phases of the game for it to happen. They'll also need 'Who Dat Nation' to bring it for all four quarters for the month of October.

