Points Inside the Saints' Double-Doink Loss to the Vikings

Wil Lutz's "double-doink" field goal may have fallen inches away from a tie, but it's how the Saints rebounded without multiple stars that should be the focus.

Without Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara, the Saints gave fans another heart-palpitating moment of 2022.

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) attempts to catch the ball as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) defends in the fourth quarter during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CHRIS OLAVE. WOW!

The NFC Rookie of the Month in September was fantastic once again. I can see Olave evolving into an All-Pro wide receiver for New Orleans. He was quiet most of the game but became clutch with a 32-yard reception when Andy Dalton needed him. The catch positioned the team for a field goal attempt.

Olave was targeted seven times by Dalton for four catches, 67 yards, and his first NFL touchdown.

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ANDY DALTON WAS SOLID AT TIMES

Dalton's second half wasn't perfect, but solid enough to lead New Orleans on three scoring drives and a two-point conversion. He would finish his day in London by passing for 20/28 completions, 236 yards, 1TD, for a 108.6 rating.

Although, his fumble at the 20-yard line resulted in 3 points for Minnesota.

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CAM JORDAN AND MARCUS DAVENPORT

The two edge rushers came to play! Both had a half sack, but continuously pressured, hit, and harassed Kirk Cousins.

QB Hits: Jordan had 3, and Davenports recorded 2.

Also, Street notched 1 sack and 2 QB hits of his own.

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) attempts a 61-yard field goal out of the hold of punter Blake Gillikin (4) in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

SAINTS SPECIAL TEAMS WINS and LOSSES

We should applaud Wil Lutz's 60-yard bomb across the pond - well, actually inside of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The kick-tied Pro Football Hall of Fame's Morten Andersen's second-best longest field goal made for the New Orleans franchise.

Deonte Harty has yet to be a impact player for New Orleans. The speedy returner had 2 yards gained on one punt received, and averaged 20.5 yards on two kickoff returns.

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) celebrates after kicking a 60-yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

THE OFFENSIVE LINE IMPROVED

The offensive line was leaky but contributed to another slow first-half start by the Saints. Still, they improved as the game progressed and gave Dalton a chance to put together a comeback in the second half.

Cesar Ruiz and Ryan Ramczyk had two huge blocks and was controlling the left side of the Vikings defense for Murray to exploit. However, Ruiz released too early and was penalized for his effort with an "ineligible man down the field" flag.

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries the ball during the first half of the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

RUNNING BACK COMMITTEE

The Saints have "Back to the Future" vibes with Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray re-joining the club. Alvin Kamara is healing. Murray, Ingram, Dalton, and Hill combined for 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Was it me, or did Murray look explosive on several runs. His touchdown was totally on him as he willed his way into the endzone.

TIGHT ENDS MAKE AN APPEARANCE

Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman ended their limited appearance agreement and assisted in the offense with three catches apiece for 70 yards.

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) leads New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) and the team onto the field for the first half of the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

PETE CARMICHAEL?

After another slow start with a different starting quarterback, the common denominator is Pete Carmichael. The offensive coordinator must fine-tune his strategy with Winston, Dalton, or whoever will be under center. There's an early disconnect in games that needs to be solved. Hopefully, Carmichael will get out of his play-calling funk now the team is 1-3 to begin the 2022 campaign.

WHAT NEXT & AT STAKE FOR THE SAINTS

The New Orleans Saints will host a perplexing Seattle Seahawks team in Caesars Superdome at 12 PM CT on Oct. 9. Dennis Allen's squad cannot afford to go down 1-4 with any hopes of making the postseason. The three-straight losses were to NFC teams; another would be crippling.

