The Saints are 1-3 after the first quarter of the season, which is certainly not the way many envisioned how things would start. Sunday's latest loss to the Vikings in London gave us a good bit of improvement, but the team still fell short at the end of the day. New Orleans will undoubtedly look to rebound against the Seahawks at home, and we take one last look at the snap counts with some observations from the game.

Offense

Calvin Throckmorton, Cesar Ruiz, James Hurst, Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy - 60 (100%)

Andy Dalton was sacked twice on the day, as the Saints offense gained 338 total net yards of offense (111 rushing, 227 passing). They went 4-of-10 on 3rd Down, but the self-inflicted wounds (penalties) were a major concern. They have got to get those cleaned up.

Marquez Callaway - 58 (97%)

Callaway got the most work of any skill player on the day. He finished with 3 catches for 53 yards on 6 targets, including a pretty 33-yard hookup from Dalton. There was one play where he dropped a first down on a crossing route, but it was a decent day for him.

Andy Dalton - 57 (95%)

Dalton finished 20-of-28 for 236 yards and a touchdown pass (108.6 rating). He also had a QB keeper for 3 yards near the goal line. The biggest criticisms from his day was the lost fumble that led to a Vikings field goal and a play where he missed Chris Olave off the right sideline near the end zone. Had that been a better throw, that would have been a score. Other than that, he played pretty well and helped pilot some big offensive drives. We'll see where Jameis Winston is at this week, but Dalton could play again against the Seahawks.

Chris Olave - 41 (68%)

For the third straight game, Olave led the team in targets and receiving yards. He finished out 4 catches for 67 yards on 7 targets. He went out a little bit in the second half but came back in, which also included getting hurt on the final drive and is dealing with a bone bruise in his leg. However, he said he was fine after the game and should be available this week.

Adam Trautman - 39 (65%)

Trautman had his most active game of the season, catching all 3 of his targets fo 37 yards, including a perfectly executed tight end screen.

Jarvis Landry - 38 (63%)

Landry was relatively quiet on the day, hauling in both of his targets for just 7 yards.

Juwan Johnson, Mark Ingram - 29 (48%)

Johnson caught 3 of his 4 targets for 33 yards, including a long of 16 yards. Ingram had 10 carries for 30 yards with a long of 8, and caught all 3 of his targets for 13 yards. He went off some in the second half due to an undisclosed injury, but returned.

Latavius Murray - 26 (43%)

Murray looked great and was a refreshing addition to the run game when called upon. He finished with 11 carries for 57 yards and a score, also having a lone catch for 8 yards. The effort on his touchdown run was one of the better ones that we've seen. Unfortunately, he's on his way to Denver for a new role with the Broncos.

Tre'Quan Smith - 14 (23%)

Smith had a lone catch for 18 yards on 2 targets, which is certainly a regression from last week against the Panthers.

Taysom Hill - 12 (20%)

Hill had 5 carries for 21 yards and a score on the day, being back in his familiar 'doing a bit of everything' role. It was encouraging to see and a testament to where he was health wise. He was on special teams and also ran routes. Look for the usage to go up some.

J.P. Holtz - 11 (18%)

Holtz got the nod in this game after getting signed to the active roster. He had some ups and downs in the blocking department, but was a non-factor in the passing game.

Holtz got the nod in this game after getting signed to the active roster. He had some ups and downs in the blocking department, but was a non-factor in the passing game. Dwayne Washington, Deonte Harty - 2 (3%)

Harty put a ball on the ground after fielding a punt return, and hasn't had the best start to the year. Those plays are tough, but hopefully he can rebound and be a big part of the return game.

Landon Young, Lewis Kidd - 1 (2%)

Both were in on the Taysom Hill touchdown run. That was a crazy formation to see, but it worked.

Defense

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) defend against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in the fourth quarter during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Demario Davis, Tyrann Mathieu - 72 (100%)

New Orleans did a better job in the run department against Dalvin Cook (20-76), as they gave up 344 total net yards on defense (81 rushing, 263 passing). The Saints got 3 sacks on Kirk Cousins, including one from Demario Davis. He tied for second on the team with 9 tackles (6 solo, 3 assisted). Marshon Lattimore led the way with 10 total tackles (7 solo, 3 assisted), and had a tough time covering Jordan Jefferson. Tyrann Mathieu had a huge interception that helped give the Saints some life after struggling on the opening drive, and he finished with 7 total tackles (4 solo, 3 assisted). Paulson Adebo playing in a full game after being eased in last week was a great sign for things going forward.

Cam Jordan, Pete Werner - 60 (83%)

Jordan split a sack with Marcus Davenport and finished with 6 total tackles (3 solo, 3 assisted). Werner continued to look strong on defense, and is arguably the best player out there right now. He finished tied for second on the team with 9 total tackles (8 solo, 1 assisted).

Bradley Roby - 57 (79%)

Marcus Davenport - 56 (78%)

Davenport split a sack and was pretty dominant in some of his pass rushes. He doesn't appear to have any issues right now, so hopefully we continue to see him do more affecting the quarterback.

P.J. Williams - 54 (75%)

Williams got the start for Marcus Maye again. There was a play he got hurt on near the goal line on the Lattimore pass interference call. We'll see how he looks going into this week.

Shy Tuttle - 50 (69%)

David Onyemata - 49 (68%)

Kentavius Street - 38 (53%)

Street picked up his first sack of the season, finishing with 2 QB hits and a tackle for loss to go with the 2 total tackles (1 solo, 1 assisted).

Payton Turner - 20 (28%)

Payton Turner - 20 (28%)

Turner had a couple of opportunities to get after Kirk Cousins, and those are some plays that he he has to finish.

Tanoh Kpassagnon - 12 (17%)

Kaden Elliss - 10 (14%)

Carl Granderson - 4 (6%)

Granderson left early due to an eye injury and did not return. We'll see how things play out here.

J.T. Gray - 2 (3%)

Special Teams (Top Reps)

J.T. Gray, Andrew Dowell, Kaden Elliss, Daniel Sorensen, Zack Baun - 27

Dwayne Washington - 20

Chase Hansen - 19

Juwan Johnson - 16

