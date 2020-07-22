Saints News Network
Saints News: Saints Notes and Quotes - 7/22/20

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL Down to Zero Preseason Games, 80 players, and Fans Face Masks for 2020

COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the NFL before the season has begun. The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to abandon all NFL preseason games for 2020. Also, the two sides will limit the training camp rosters to 80 players. Unfortunately, nearly 320 players will not have an opportunity to "be discovered" during training camp. In New Orleans, UDFAs and "hidden gems" may be a rare commodity for the Saints this season. Can they still find a legend like Pierre Thomas in 2020? Let's see.

Also, NFL fans will be required to wear face masks to be in attendance at a stadium.

Demario Davis - Sean Payton Spits Fire in Rap

The All-Pro linebacker took some time to field questions from Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe on Tuesday. Sean Payton is a master at trolling people on social media. I was his victim once. Davis tells a tale of "Sean Payton the Rapper." A rookie dissed Payton in a rap song to the entire team. Instead of Payton penalizing or fining the rookie, he returned the next day and slaughtered the rookie with his "dis track." Sean P. (not to be confused with Sean P. Diddy Combs) had to spit fire on the rook. BTW, the rumor has the rookie being DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. But, it's all rumor, right.

What's a good rap name for Coach Payton?

Malcolm Jenkins on Trump's Anthem Tweet

On CNN, New Orleans Saints CB Malcolm Jenkins took exception to a tweet from President Trump. Trump tweeted the 'game is over for me' if an NFL player decides to kneel during the National Anthem's playing. Malcolm Jenkins responded to CNN's Don Lemon question, 

Drew Brees takes a Beating on Social Media

Brees took to social media on Sunday to voice his opinion on how he perceived the NFL was overlooking the advice from "their own" medical experts in handling the players and COVID-19. Brees tweeted a day later, and he finally had an opportunity to view a documentary on the life of Senator John Lewis. Lewis recently passed at the age of 80. Lewis was a longtime champion for civil rights in the United States and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Lewis and Rev. Vivian, both men, were instrumental in the civil rights movement, died on July 17, 2020. 

The reaction from Saints fans was not favorable towards Brees. Fortunately, Brees embraces the diverse cultures in America. However, many of his and Saints fans are not as enduring on the subject.  

