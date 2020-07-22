NFL to Require Fans to Wear Face Coverings at Games in 2020

The NFL will require fans in attendance at games this season to wear face coverings regardless of local or state government regulations, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy shared on Twitter Wednesday.

The news comes as teams around the league are developing plans to potentially host fans at games this season.

On Wednesday, the Falcons became the latest team to announce that they will have a limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for home games. The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that their new SoFi Stadium will be "at limited or no capacity" this season. Many teams have announced similar plans in recent days or weeks.

While the regular season appears on track to proceed, on Tuesday night the NFLPA reportedly told players that there will be no preseason games this season as a result of the pandemic.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, team training camp roster sizes will also sit at just 80 players to open camp.

The NFLPA also remains interested in pushing for a longer ramp-up period in camp. According to multiple reports, there is also a general agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-out matters and a general agreement on a stipend if games are not played.

Rookies across the league reported to training camp on Tuesday. Quarterbacks and injured players are set to report on Thursday while veteran players are set to report on July 28.

Fifty-nine NFL players are known to have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the NFL Players Association shared on its website.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Broncos pass rusher Von Miller are among the players who are known to have had COVID-19.

The results shared by the NFLPA come one day removed from the NFL and the NFLPA agreeing to coronavirus testing protocols prior to the start of training camp.

Coronavirus testing was among the many health and safety concerns addressed by players and the NFLPA leading up to the start of training camp. Numerous NFL players took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to call out the league for ignoring player safety.

The NFL regular season is set to begin Sept. 10 when the Chiefs host the Texans.