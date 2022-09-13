Saints: Old and New Players Delivered Clutch Performances Versus Falcons

The New Orleans Saints veterans and free agents signed this offseason were clutch in their win against the Falcons.

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

THE OLD

Michael Thomas

He may have felt "a little rusty," but he was clutch for the team. His two fourth-quarter touchdowns delivered! If you look at the throws from Jameis Winston, Thomas had to literally snatch one bullet and fight off the defender for the other dime tossed by Winston.

Sometimes stats don't paint the whole picture. Having "Can't Guard Mike" back in the Saints lineup was critical for the victory.

Wil Lutz

His teammate Demario Davis was pretty animated in his press conference referring to the name Saints players call Lutz, but let's say Lutz was Clutch! Although doinking an earlier kick off the left uprights didn't deter the placekicker from booming the 51-yarder for the win. His return after missing last season was great to witness.

Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill was once again the Saints' offensive "spark plug." It doesn't matter what position he's penciled in for with the team, and Hill will give an all-out effort for the team. He accounted for 68 yards on New Orleans' first scoring drive. The 57-yard run was the longest of his career, and set up his 11-yard TD run.

Jameis Winston

After going 5 for 10 for a dreadful 24 yards in the first half, Winston came out of the medical tent "hurting everywhere" and ready to lead the team. His three fourth-quarter drives will go down in New Orleans Saints folklore - especially the 40-yard strike to wide receiver Jarvis Landry with less than 48 seconds on the clock.

The Drives

75-yard drive = TD + 2-pt. conversion 87-yard drive = TD 57 yards passing to set up Wil Lutz and the 51-yard game-winning field goal.

Aug 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

THE NEW

Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye

The new safeties may not have had stellar performances, but their playmaking abilities counted at the right time. The combo tackle, forced fumble, and recovery on Falcons QB Marcus Mariota were clutch. At that point in the 3rd quarter, if Atlanta scored again, the game could have put the game out of reach for New Orleans. Instead, it stymied the Falcons and gave the Saints hope for a comeback.

Jarvis Landry

What a grab! His leaping attempt to haul in Winston's pass was beautiful from my vantage point in the press box. Landry had the "Juice" for the Saints in Week 1 with his seven receptions for 114 receiving yards.

Chris Olave

Hall of Fame wide receiver and former Buckeye Cris Carter told me how much he likes Chris Olave for New Orleans. He believes the rookie will thrive in the Saints' system. His reception for 2 points was vital for the team.

"It was like a comeback route. I ran it in college. I ran it in college one time. They brought it over and put it in for Week 1, and it came in clutch, and we converted," Olave said about his two-point conversion route.

Olave may not have had a big day with stats (3 catches for 41 yards), but he proved his value with the team.

PAYTON TURNER

The 2020 first-round draft pick's height and long arms helped to block Younghue Koo's 63-yard field goal attempt and saved the game for New Orleans. CLUTCH!

DENNIS ALLEN

Let's say that head coach Dennis Allen is a hybrid of old and new for New Orleans. He joined Sean Payton (2006), J.D. Roberts (1970), and Ernie Hefferle (1975) as the only Saints head coaches to debut and win their first game with the franchise.

WHAT'S NEXT?

New Orleans will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Caesars Superdome at 12 PM CT on Sunday, Sept. 18. The Bucs defeated the Cowboys 19-3 in Week 1. New Orleans and Tampa Bay sit on top of the NFC South with 1-0 records.

