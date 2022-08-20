Saints vs. Packers: Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

New Orleans Saints backups dropped a 20-10 preseason game to the Green Bay Packers on Friday evening. The Saints executed poorly and were undisciplined early in the game. They were penalized nine times, turned the ball over twice, and were just 4 of 11 on third downs. Lack of discipline ultimately cost them the game, when third-string Green Bay QB Danny Etling scored on a 51-yard bootleg to essentially clinch the win.

Outside of a couple penalties, the New Orleans special teams had a standout evening. Especially K Wil Lutz and P Blake Gillikin.

As said repeatedly in these pieces; the final score doesn't matter in preseason. Both the Saints and Packers sat most of their starters after two practice sessions against each other earlier in the week.

All NFL teams must make at least five personnel moves to get to an 80-player roster deadline by this Tuesday. The final cut down to a 53-man roster is on August 30, after one more preseason game. Here are some players who helped themselves with last night's performance, and some that didn't.

Thumbs Up

Tony Jones Jr.

Green Bay Packers receiver Amari Rodgers is upended by New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) on a punt return. Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones opened the game as the starting running back and saw most of the reps through the first two quarters. He had 19 yards on four carries, but also had an impressive 20-yard reception during the two-minute drill. Devine Ozigbo had some nice runs on draw plays in passing situations, while rookie Abram Smith saw most of the second half action.

The competition for the third running back spot still appears close between these three and veteran special teams ace Dwayne Washington, who did not play. However, Jones turned some heads with a few of his own special teams plays.

Already capable of returning kickoffs if needed, Jones also contributed on the punt coverage units last night. On back-to-back drives in the second half, he laid out thunderous hits to a Green Bay returner after booming kicks by P Blake Gillikin.

Washington has earned four years with the Saints because of his special teams abilities. Jones, who can be a rugged between the tackles runner, showed that he could add some value as a receiver out of the backfield. His explosive special teams plays could also push Washington down the depth chart, or perhaps off the roster, in a close battle at running back.

Thumbs Down

Run Defense

Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor (27) is tackled by New Orleans Saints nose tackle Shy Tuttle (99). Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After giving up some runs to Houston rookie RB Dameon Pierce a week ago, the Saints gave up an astonishing 178 yards on the ground to Green Bay. Even taking out Etling's broken field run, where the Saints failed to contain the edge, Green Bay backup backs rushed for 87 yards in the first half alone.

New Orleans defensive tackles failed to get penetration into the backfield and most of their front seven was pushed around all night. On several plays, they also showed poor discipline along the edge. Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach looks like he’s played his way onto the team with solid performances in back-to-back weeks, but the rest of the line has struggled.

The Saints are still expected to have one of the NFL's best defenses. Remember that both starting linebackers, the whole starting defensive line and even into the second string, did not play at all against Green Bay.

The concern is that the unit could get worn down late in games or down the stretch of the year if their depth cannot create some disruption up front.

Thumbs Up

Jon Bostic

Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles in the pocket as Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) closes in. Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

It wasn't all bad for the Saints defensively. Linebacker Jon Bostic, just signed on Monday, had a standout night. Bostic led the team with six tackles, flowed well sideline-to-sideline, and made plays in the tackle box.

The 31-year-old Bostic missed most of last year with a pectoral injury, but has 3 career interceptions, 9.5 sacks, and four seasons with at least 80 tackles. He’s a proven starter who is effective against the run, can be a disruptive pass rusher, and has shown himself to be an asset in coverage.

Bostic may need to pick up the defense quickly. All-Pro LB Demario Davis is the leader of the unit, but fellow starter Pete Werner has been slowed by a groin injury. Kaden Elliss is likely safe and Eric Wilson and Chase Hansen have been playing well. Bostic's presence could help push backups Andrew Dowell and Zack Baun off the roster.

Thumbs Down

Backup WRs

New Orleans Saints receiver Kirk Merritt (85) fails to make a diving catch against the Green Bay Packers. Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans got their first extensive game look at rookie WR Chris Olave and had to come away impressed. Olave had two catches for 25 yards, including a touchdown, and looked like he’ll be a handful for NFL defenses right away. Aside from Olave, the performance of most of the rest of the wideouts was pedestrian at best.

Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry did not play, as expected. Deonte Harty caught two first half passes and Marquez Callaway was used as a punt returner and drew a pass interference on the first drive. Tre'Quan Smith played 18 offensive snaps and again could not get separation against backup defensive backs. He did not catch a pass and was not even targeted.

Kirk Merritt turned some heads in the race for a potential extra receiver on the roster, but not on offense. Merritt showed explosiveness on two kickoff returns, including a 59-yarder that set up a stirring 59-yard field goal from Wil Lutz. He was also the only receiver to get any separation against the Packers secondary in the second half, although overthrown twice by QB Ian Book.

Outside of Harty and Olave, whose roster spots are secure, only three of Book's other 12 completions went to a wideout. Special teams penalties by Dai'Jean Dixon and Kevin White, who did have a pretty 18-yard catch and run, also significantly worsened starting field position for the offense.

Better, But Not Good Enough

Ian Book

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) is tripped up by Green Bay Packers defensive lineman T.J. Slaton (93). Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In a clear showcase, Book played all of the Saints 63 offensive snaps. He was skittish and off-target early again. Book also threw an interception and lost a fumble, bringing his turnover total to five in two games.

Book settled down a little as the game progressed and showed outstanding mobility against second half pressure. A second touchdown strike in the fourth quarter was reversed because of an offensive penalty, but was an impressive throw.

Book completed 16 of 28 throws with a touchdown and interception, but only resulting in 113 yards. He was also the team’s leading rusher, picking up 49 yards on seven scrambles. A terrific athlete, Book has one more week to show that he can run the New Orleans offense and threaten defenses down the field to stick around as even a developmental project.

Offensive Line

As expected, most of the starters got the night off here as well. Rookie first-round pick Trevor Penning looked far more comfortable in his second preseason outing. The entire front got some nice push for the running game and provided reasonable pass protection in the first half.

As a whole, the unit still allowed the Packers to get too much penetration on key running plays and had several pass protection breakdowns in the second half. Newly signed Derrick Kelly was beaten badly on one running play, causing Abram Smith to get stopped on a key third down.

Josh Andrews was a microcosm for the Saints offensive line last night. Andrews had some nice moments as a blocker. However, he was also flagged twice for penalties and was involved in the fumbled center-quarterback exchange with Book.

The concerning search to put together competent offensive line depth continues for the Saints. Otherwise, the team's starters went toe-to-toe with Green Bay in a good week of practice. The Saints have one more preseason outing, against the Chargers, to get their depth sorted out before the September 11 regular season opener at Atlanta.

