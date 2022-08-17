Former Saints DT Malcom Brown Available in Free Agency

Former New Orleans Saints DT Malcom Brown is a free agent again. Brown was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday, in an announcement from the team. Prior to playing the 2021 season with Jacksonville, Brown had played two years with New Orleans.

December 19, 2021; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10). Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 28-year-old Brown was a first-round draft choice, the 32nd overall selection, by the New England Patriots in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Texas. He spent four years with New England as part of two Super Bowl champions, recording 8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, and 14 tackles for loss among 186 total stops.

New Orleans signed Brown as a free agent during the 2019 offseason. He’d be a vital part of a Saints run defense that allowed less than 93 yards per game on the ground in 2019 and 2020. Brown played over 44% of the defensive snaps over those two seasons and accumulated 3 sacks, 7 pressures, and 9 tackles for loss.

The Saints traded Brown to the Jaguars in 2021 in a salary cap move, receiving a seventh-round draft choice in return. He’d play a career-high 677 defensive snaps for Jacksonville last season and had 2 sacks, 8 pressures, and 4 tackles for loss among a career-best 57 total stops.

At 6’2” and 320-Lbs., Brown is a mammoth interior defender who is most effective against the run. He has great quickness for his size to beat double-team blocking into the backfield. Brown isn't considered a great pass rusher, but has tremendous strength to push a pass pocket back into opposing quarterbacks.

New Orleans had some issues at defensive tackle last season. The position accounted for only two sacks, 19 QB hits, and nine tackles for loss as a whole.

Athletic DT David Onyemata is expected to have a bounce back year after a quiet season. The team also signed tackles Kentavius Street and Jaleel Johnson in free agency and drafted Jordan Jackson with a sixth-round pick.

Nov 8, 2020; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) sacks Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Malcom Brown could give New Orleans another physical inside presence, especially against the run. Brown would be a rotational piece on a deep defensive line, but has been a durable player throughout his career. He's missed only seven of a possible 127 contests in his seven NFL seasons.

His addition would also tie up blockers and free up opportunities for Onyemata and a disruptive defensive end unit that includes Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, Carl Granderson, and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

RECENT SAINTS NEWS ARTICLES