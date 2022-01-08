Inside Week 18: Saints Pass Defense vs. Falcons Passing Attack

New Orleans turned in a flat defensive performance during a Week 9 loss to Atlanta. With the playoffs on the line, the Saints will need to flip the script in this rematch of bitter rivals.

The New Orleans Saints need a win in Week 18, plus a loss by the 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams, to qualify for the playoffs. The 8-8 Saints face the 7-9 Atlanta Falcons on the road. It's one of the NFL's biggest rivalries and a rematch of a Week 9 contest in New Orleans.

The Falcons won that game 27-25 after building a 24-6 fourth quarter lead. Atlanta QB Matt Ryan threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He also hit WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson on a deep throw with less than a minute remaining to set up the game-winning field goal after the Saints took a late comeback lead.

The Saints 8th ranked defense has carried the team most of the year. They've allowed 322 yards and 19.7 points per outing. New Orleans has been one of the league's best run defenses for the last four years.

This season, the Saints are also ranked near the top of the NFL in third down percentage and red-zone efficiency. After some early season stumbles against mediocre quarterbacks like Daniel Jones of the Giants and Carolina's Sam Darnold, they've solidified their pass defense.

New Orleans Saints DT Shy Tuttle (99) stiff-arms Atlanta QB Matt Ryan (2) after an interception during a 2019 game between the teams. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

Atlanta comes into this game with the league's 26th ranked offense. The Falcons average 307 yards and just 18.3 points/contest. They've been held to 20 points or fewer in nine games, including each of the last three.

Atlanta has one of the worst rushing attacks in the league, putting more pressure on their passing game. It's a passing attack that departed with WR Julio Jones in the offseason and lost WR Calvin Ridley after just five outings.

The Falcons had great success through the air when these teams met in November. If the Saints hope to make the playoffs, they'll need to flip that script in the rematch.

New Orleans Pass Defense

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) fumbles the ball as he is hit by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (92). Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have given up 226 yards/game passing, ranking 14th in the league. They've allowed four 300-yard passers, but none in the last eight games since facing Matt Ryan.

New Orleans possesses one of the NFL's most talented defensive backfields. Coordinator Dennis Allen's unit has 13 interceptions, sixth highest in the league, and has held opposing passers to 62% completion percentage.

Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore is one of the NFL's top cover men. Lattimore typically shadows the opponent's top wideout, but has allowed only 57% completion percentage when targeted. He's intercepted 3 passes and has 19 pass breakups, among the most in the league.

Rookie CB Paulson Adebo has been a perfect complement to Lattimore. Adebo is a physical defender who has 2 interceptions and six passes broken up. Despite being targeted heavily, he's allowed 62% success rate.

Coverage units will be a bit thinner against Atlanta because CB Bradley Roby and S P.J. Williams will be out with injuries. Third-year defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has been one of the underrated stars of the defense and will take on even more coverage duties.

An incredibly versatile defender, Gardner-Johnson has 3 interceptions, has broken up six passes, and allows 63% completion rate when targeted. He's also an effective blitzer off the edge, adding 2 sacks and 5 pressures.

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass intended for Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley (18). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran S Malcolm Jenkins isn't strong in man coverage, but is a disruptive blitzer and has solid instincts in deep support. Fifth-year FS Marcus Williams is one of the league's best at the position. Williams, who has 2 interceptions and 8 breakups, has elite range and explosion to the ball.

Dennis Allen has three versatile and athletic linebackers at his disposal. Demario Davis is one of the NFL's best all-around defensive players. Davis has broken up 7 passes and can stay with most tight end in coverage. He's also a devastating pass rusher and has 3 sacks and 9 QB hits.

Rookie LB Pete Werner and veteran Kwon Alexander are both strong in coverage and show excellent awareness in space. Alexander, also an terrific pass rusher, has 3.5 sacks and 7 pressures.

Erratic early in the year, New Orleans has relentlessly pressured opposing quarterbacks in recent weeks. The Saints have 43 sacks and 104 QB hits, both among the league leaders. Over the last four contests, they've registered 17 sacks and have kept quarterbacks under constant duress.

Pro Bowl DE Cam Jordan has been on a tear. Jordan leads the team with 11.5 sacks and 32 pressures. He’s had 7.5 of those sacks in the last three weeks. It's the fourth time in the last five years that Jordan has achieved double-digit sack totals.

Fourth-year DE Marcus Davenport has played the best football of his career. Despite missing six outings, Davenport has 7.5 sacks and 18 pressures. He's been nearly unblockable at times, but is questionable with a knee injury this week.

If Davenport misses the game, pass rusher Carl Granderson will get the start with ends Jalyn Holmes and Zack Baun seeing more snaps. The Saints defensive tackles will also be counted on for more production.

Sixth-year DT David Onyemata has 1.5 sacks and 14 pressures in ten games. He leads a tackle unit, along with Shy Tuttle and Christian Ringo, that doesn't produce many sacks but can collapse the pocket on a quarterback.

Atlanta Passing Game

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass over New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A normally productive Falcons aerial attack ranks just 18th this season, averaging 220 yards/game. Fourteen-year veteran QB Matt Ryan has shown signs he can still be a productive passer. However, there has been an adjustment period without top weapons Jones and Ridley.

Ryan has completed 67.4% of his throws with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He had four 300-yard games in the first eight contests, but none since the Week 9 win at New Orleans. In the eight outings since that victory, Ryan has averaged only 199 yards passing with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Even without Ridley and Jones, Ryan still has some talent in his receiving corps. Nine-year RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson has enjoyed the best year of his career.

The explosive Patterson has 1,154 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores. He leads the Falcons in rushing and has pulled in 51 receptions for 547 yards and a team-high 5 touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes a catch between New Orleans Saints defensive backs Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) and Marcus Williams (43). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Wideout Russell Gage, in his fourth year, is one of Ryan's most trusted targets. Gage has 57 catches for 644 yards and three scores. Deep threat Olamide Zaccheaus has become a better route runner in his third season, catching 28 balls for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Wideouts Tajae Sharpe and Christian Blake are bigger targets, but have combined for just 29 receptions and 255 yards. Veteran RB Mike Davis (41 catches, 261 yards) is a solid check-down option out of the backfield while the versatile Patterson is used all over the formation.

Rookie TE Kyle Pitts, the number 4 overall pick, has been as good as projected. He leads the team with 66 receptions and 1,018 yards, but has just one score. Pitts, 6’6” and 246-Lbs. with sprinters speed, is an impossible matchup for most defenses.

Just 59 yards shy of the NFL-record for receiving yards by a tight end in his rookie year, Pitts has been dealing with a hamstring injury. It's an injury that could make him a game-time decision or affect his mobility in the open field.

Fourth-year TE Hayden Hurst, a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, would be a top target if not for the presence of Pitts. Hurst, who's caught 25 passes for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns, has excellent size and the athleticism to make plays down the field.

The 36-year-old Ryan has never been especially mobile, and desperately needs protection to hold up to be effective. Ryan has been sacked 37 times this season and suffered through constant punishment.

Atlanta's offensive line, despite the presence of three former first-round picks, continues to fail in pass protection. Rookie G Jalen Mayfield, a third-round choice, has been the most consistent interior lineman.

Mayfield has missed practice all week with a back injury that has him questionable for the game. Tackles Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary, two former first-round picks, struggle to protect their quarterback on the edge. This has been especially evident against Atlanta's biggest rival.

What to Watch

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Atlanta QB Matt Ryan. Credit: Nola.com

Saints DE Cameron Jordan has had a Hall of Fame career against Atlanta blocking. In 21 games against the Falcons, Jordan has 22 sacks, 39 QB hits, and 24 tackles for loss. He's had 14 sacks in his last eight games against Atlanta.

It's not just Jordan who pummels Matt Ryan when these teams meet. The Atlanta quarterback has been sacked 65 times in 26 career matchups against the Saints, including an eye-popping 37 times in the last eight games.

Ryan, who has a 10-16 record against New Orleans, has productive numbers when he remains upright. He's averaged 296 yards passing versus the Saints while throwing 46 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Pressure is the key for New Orleans success when facing Ryan. However, the Saints must also use a different strategy when defending Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts. Patterson caught 6 passes for 126 yards in the November clash between these teams, while Pitts pulled in 3 passes for 62 yards.

Too often, Saints linebackers or S Malcolm Jenkins were caught in one-on-one coverage with Patterson or Pitts, an obvious mismatch in Atlanta's favor. Expect Dennis Allen to use different coverage packages this time around.

The Saints secondary played below their capabilities in that Week 9 loss. Gage and Zaccheaus caught 10 of their 11 targets for a combined 122 yards and two scores.

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore (23). Credit: USA TODAY

Ryan will look to get rid of the ball quickly against the New Orleans pass rush. If the defensive backfield can lock down the Falcons receivers, it will give extra time for their rushers against a leaky offensive line.

After a tumultuous year, bitter rival Atlanta stands in the Saints way of a potential postseason spot. The New Orleans defense has shouldered the responsibility of the team’s success all season. After a flat performance in their Week 9 loss to the Falcons, the Saints need to reverse that result to continue their season.

