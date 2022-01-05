Saints DE Cameron Jordan Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17

New Orleans DE Cam Jordan earns his second Defensive Player of the Week award in three games after a spectacular performance against the Panthers.

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for week 17, according to the NFL newswire. It was the second time in the last three weeks that Jordan has received the award.

Jordan had 3.5 sacks, 4 QB pressures, 3 tackles for loss, and 8 total stops in the Saints 18-10 defeat of the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. He's had 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and 6 tackles for loss among his 19 total tackles in the last three weeks.

The 32-year-old Jordan has 11.5 sacks this season, moving into second place on the franchise's all-time list in that category. It's the sixth time in his 11 NFL seasons that he's achieved double-digit sack totals, including fourth in the last five years.

Jordan's Saints must beat NFC South rival Atlanta this Sunday for a chance at their fifth consecutive playoff berth.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

In 21 career games against the Falcons, Jordan has 22 sacks, 39 QB hits, and 24 tackles for loss. Over his last eight games against Atlanta, he has 14 sacks and 20 QB hits.

Cameron Jordan, one of the greatest players in Saints franchise history, is playing some of the best football of his decorated career as he leads New Orleans to a postseason push.

