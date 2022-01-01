Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Terron Armstead Facing Offseason Knee Surgery

    Terron Armstead is set to be a free agent after the season, and he's toughing things out with his knee for his team's sake.
    Author:

    Terron Armstead has been in and out of the Saints lineup this season, and maybe we have a better understanding of why that is. According to a Saturday morning report by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the team's left tackle was injured in the first regular season meeting against the Buccaneers, and has been dealing with the knee issue all season. That issue is going to require offseason surgery.

    "He's going to need surgery after the season," Underhill said. 

    "He chose to put it off with the hopes of helping the team down the stretch instead of getting it now and preparing for free agency."

    Read More

    Armstead is set to be a free agent in the offseason, but New Orleans is still on the hook for almost $13 million because of the restructures and contract maneuvers the team has done over the years. He's set to turn 31 in July, and his market will be interesting. 

    On one hand, everyone knows how capable he is at left tackle, and when he's in the lineup and at full strength, there are few better. On the other hand, Armstead has never made it through a full season, with his highest participation being in 15 games from the 2019 season. Last season, COVID forced him out of Week 12 and 13 against the Broncos and Falcons.

    The Saints could very well bring him back, but it would likely be at some type of reduced price or longer commitment to help the cap hit. However, they would absolutely need a strong contingency plan for him.

    Read More Saints News

    Terron Armstead
    News

    Report: Terron Armstead to Have Knee Surgery in Offseason

    just now
    USATSI_15395081_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 17: Saints Run Defense vs. Panthers Rushing Attack

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17227140_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints Friday Injury Report for Week 17

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16787028_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 17: Saints Passing Attack vs. Panthers Pass Defense

    22 hours ago
    Jameis Threws Footballs
    News

    Saints QB Jameis Winston Throwing Footballs at Rehab, Ahead of Schedule [VIDEO]

    Dec 30, 2021
    Sam Mills, LB
    News

    Sam Mills is a 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17227349_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 17

    Dec 30, 2021
    f9a7e19d70801c283f42060b2b9d89464bd084e0ce3ca06d3569b3c216a8f52f7b421487583c8cf04a01eb0fec4b38a0bf7d0596a28055567774a2191aac857b
    Podcasts

    BLEAV in Saints: Dolphins Dominate MNF, Panthers a Must-Win Game

    Dec 30, 2021