Report: Terron Armstead to Have Knee Surgery in Offseason

Terron Armstead is set to be a free agent after the season, and he's toughing things out with his knee for his team's sake.

Terron Armstead has been in and out of the Saints lineup this season, and maybe we have a better understanding of why that is. According to a Saturday morning report by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the team's left tackle was injured in the first regular season meeting against the Buccaneers, and has been dealing with the knee issue all season. That issue is going to require offseason surgery.

"He's going to need surgery after the season," Underhill said.

"He chose to put it off with the hopes of helping the team down the stretch instead of getting it now and preparing for free agency."

Armstead is set to be a free agent in the offseason, but New Orleans is still on the hook for almost $13 million because of the restructures and contract maneuvers the team has done over the years. He's set to turn 31 in July, and his market will be interesting.

On one hand, everyone knows how capable he is at left tackle, and when he's in the lineup and at full strength, there are few better. On the other hand, Armstead has never made it through a full season, with his highest participation being in 15 games from the 2019 season. Last season, COVID forced him out of Week 12 and 13 against the Broncos and Falcons.

The Saints could very well bring him back, but it would likely be at some type of reduced price or longer commitment to help the cap hit. However, they would absolutely need a strong contingency plan for him.

