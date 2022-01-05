Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Week 18

Wednesday's injury report for the Saints has 9 players listed on it, with one player in particular practicing for the first time in a while.

Week 18 is going to be something across the NFL, as the fight for the final playoff spots in the NFC and AFC are going to come down to the wire. The Saints are one of those teams looking to get in, and the Atlanta Falcons are one of two things standing in their way. The other? A Rams win over the 49ers, which is not an easy task given San Francisco's 5-game winning streak over Los Angeles.

Health and availability are obviously an important part to what the Saints do, and we have our first look at the Week 18 injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Terron Armstead (knee), Marcus Davenport (ankle), Bradley Roby (shoulder), P.J. Williams (ankle)

LIMITED: Tre'Quan Smith (chest), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Ty Montgomery (back), Mark Ingram (knee)

FULL: Taysom Hill (finger)

Seeing Ramczyk return on a limited basis is a great step in the right direction. However, we won't get too excited since it's the first injury report of the week.

P.J. Williams being out is not a surprise, as he left the game and did not return after originally being sidelined for a play. Tre'Quan Smith practicing is also a good sign, as he exited the Dolphins game early.

For the Falcons, Kyle Pitts is dealing with a hamstring and did not practice on Wednesday. The game was moved to a late kick with the playoff implications on the line, and Sunday can't get here soon enough.

