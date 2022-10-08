Short-handed Saints Passing Attack Must Produce Against Low-Ranked Seahawks Pass Defense

A 1-3 New Orleans Saints squad is in desperate need of a win when they host the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Saints have played fairly well defensively, but much more was expected from an offense that added several pieces this offseason.

New Orleans has been mistake-prone and riddled with injuries on the offensive side. They rank ninth in total yardage, but lead the NFL with 11 turnovers and have averaged just 19 points per game. Starters Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, and Andrus Peat have all missed time with injuries.

Winston and Thomas are out again this week. Kamara and WR Jarvis Landry are banged up, but should be in the lineup. New Orleans takes on a Seahawks defense that has struggled all season, ranking 31st in both points and yards allowed.

A short-handed Saints offense behind QB Andy Dalton showed a spark of consistency last week against Minnesota. How does Dalton and the passing attack measure up against Seattle's pass defense in a crucial week five clash?

New Orleans Passing Game

19 points per game (18th)

252.8 passing yards/game (9th)

5 touchdowns (16th)

5 interceptions (26th)

65% completion percentage

11 sacks

34.7% 3rd Down Percentage (23rd)

Oct 2, 2022; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Twelve-year veteran Andy Dalton is making his second straight start in place of Winston, who is dealing with four broken vertebrae in his lower back. Dalton was an efficient 20 of 28 for 236 yards with a touchdown and most importantly, no interceptions against the Vikings.

While not as dynamic as Winston, Dalton still has the capability to get the ball down the field. He also takes what a defense gives him and gets the ball out of his hands quickly, spreading a defense sideline-to-sideline. He’ll have a short-handed receiving corps without Thomas, but still plenty of talent to find in his progressions.

Rookie first-round pick Chris Olave is one of the early season favorites for Rookie of the Year. Olave leads the team in targets (36(, receptions (21), and receiving yards (335) while catching a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. He has lethal deep speed, but what gives him the look of a special player is his outstanding route precision.

Sep 25, 2022; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches the ball against Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson (24). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran WR Jarvis Landry is nursing an ankle injury, but should suit up for this one. Landry has 15 catches for 168 yards so far, but has been fairly quiet since his 7 receptions for 114 yards in the season opener. He's capable of high production if healthy and is a quality target through the intermediate areas.

If Landry is limited, look for WR Marquez Callaway to get increased snaps. Callaway led the team in receiving yards last year without Thomas and had three catches for 53 yards last week against Minnesota. Dynamic WR/KR Deonte Harty and veteran Tre'Quan Smith should also see some targets.

Oct 25, 2021; New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) runs for yards after the catch as Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) trails in pursuit. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints tight ends aren't going to scare many defenses, but have had better production than they did in 2021. Juwan Johnson, who has 9 catches for 116 yards so far, is the most dynamic receiver of the group. Blocker Adam Trautman had three catches for 37 yards against the Vikings and could be an underrated short area option.

Explosive RB Alvin Kamara is the league's best receiving back, but has not been used effectively in that capacity since early last season. Kamara is a matchup nightmare anywhere along the formation, but has only five catches for 19 yards this year.

The Saints would be wise to use Kamara's game breaking abilities in space, but also need to rely on him in the running game. Veteran RB Mark Ingram is also an effective option on screens or check-down passes.

Pass protection has improved over the last two weeks, but has still been a season-long issue for the Saints offensive line. They put forward their best performance of the year so far against Minnesota, allowing two sacks but just four pressures on Dalton.

Pro Bowl RT Ryan Ramczyk is among the best at his position, but has had a down year so far. Third-year RG Cesar Ruiz is a better run blocker than pass protector, but has not been close to living up to his first-round status.

Fifth-year C Erik McCoy is a terrific interior blocker and one of the league's most underrated players at the position. Andrus Peat should be back after missing last week with a concussion, while LT James Hurst is an experienced starter.

New Orleans interior pass protection has been among the NFL’s worst. Peat and Ruiz, in particular, have been awful in that regard. For the team to have any offensive success, they must shore up this area.

Seattle Pass Defense

28.8 points per game (31st)

274 passing yards/game (28th)

67% completion percentage

7 touchdowns

2 interceptions

7 sacks/21 QB hits

46.8% completion percentage

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) tackles New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have permitted two 300-yard passers and seven players to have over 60 yards receiving, including two 100-yard outings. Rookie CB Tariq Woolen, a fifth-round selection, is emerging as a bona-fide player in an otherwise struggling group of cornerbacks.

Woolen has the Seahawks only two interceptions and is allowing just 47% completion rate when targeted. Outside of him, corners Mike Jackson, Coby Bryant, Sidney Jones, and Artie Burns have given up yards in bunches in Seattle's off-ball coverage scheme.

Safeties Quandre Diggs, Josh Jones, and Teez Tabor haven't been much better. Diggs is a playmaker at free safety, but Jones and Tabor are a significant drop-off from the injured Jamal Adams. Inside linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton are heady players, but better run-stoppers who are athletically limited in coverage.

Seattle's front seven, who have struggled against the run, are built with athletic players designed to explode to the quarterback. Edge rushers Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, Quinton Jefferson, and rookie Boye Mafe have five of the team’s seven sacks and 15 of their 21 QB hits.

Defensive tackles Al Woods and Poona Ford are capable of excellent inside push and collapsing an opposing pass pocket. Veteran DE Shelby Harris, one of the players obtained in the Russell Wilson trade, is off to a slow start but is a Pro Bowl level player.

Seattle has a front seven capable of disruptive pressure, but must be far more productive to aid a leaky secondary.

What to Expect

Oct 25, 2021; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) catches a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY

Alvin Kamara has a significant advantage over Seattle linebackers Brooks and Barton in the open field. In two career matchups against the Seahawks, Kamara has 19 receptions on 21 targets for 220 yards and two scores. He had 10 receptions for 128 yards in a 13-10 win at Seattle last season.

Even without the dominant Michael Thomas, Chris Olave is emerging as a top target in the league. Any of the Saints wideouts should be able to find space against a Seahawks secondary that has been mediocre this season. Don't be surprised if the New Orleans tight ends actually have a productive afternoon either. The Seahawks have allowed 22 receptions and 411 yards to opposing tight ends this season.

On paper, Andy Dalton should have plenty of options in his progressions when he drops back to pass. However, the Saints need to provide him with the necessary protection up front that they've failed to do consistently this season. Expect New Orleans to establish balance early on with their running attack, but they'll also have to make plays through the air while taking care of the football.

If Dalton plays well for a second consecutive game, we could be looking at a bona-fide quarterback controversy in New Orleans for the first time in over 20 years. However, that’s a conversation for another day. For week five, the Saints just need a productive and mistake-free outing from their passing game to get back on the winning track.

