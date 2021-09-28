Saints Report Card vs. Patriots for Week 3

New Orleans Saints performance report card by offensive, defensive, and coaching units versus the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hugs New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

65,878 fans were in attendance to watch the New Orleans Saints' defense unnerve the young Mac Jones and New England Patriots offense most of the day.

Sean Payton and Jameis Winston must "iron out" their offense, because none of these wrinkles are working. Malcolm Jenkins said it best in his presser. The New Orleans defense is the strength of this team. Going forward, can the Saints offense complement its defense - the juxtaposition was the case the past 15 seasons. It's a new style of winning football in New Orleans, for now.

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Offense - (C)

Quarterback: (C)

On Sunday, New Orleans' offensive line was giving him time to pass the football. So, why was he holding onto the football? Were the receivers getting open? Does Winston trust his receivers to get open? Is the timing off between Jameis and the wideouts? Is Sean Payton calling the plays for Winston to be successful?

I still believe there will be "growing pains" between Payton and Winston. The question for Coach Payton is if he will be patient enough for the relationship to mature. Also, will fans?

Winston has to be better than 13/21 passes, 128, 1 TD, and 1 "heavenly touchdown" (as Winston told Payton, "it was all God"), and 110.8 rating. Above all, Winston doesn't look comfortable in this system - yet.

Taysom Hill: no passes - see under running back

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) scrambles for a touchdown against New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs: (B)

Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr., Alex Armah, Winston, and Taysom Hill had 38 rushes for 142 yards on the afternoon. The offense literally "ran" through Kamara with his career-high 24 rushes for 89 yards.

Hill gave the offense a spark with his six attempts for 32 yards and a touchdown. Tony Jones had only two touches, which must increase over the next few weeks.

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) looks on against New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Receivers: (C-)

Other than Deonte Harris (3 rec.,31 yds), where are the Saints' receivers? I figured Marquez Callaway (4 rec.,41 yds) would fill in the "Michael Thomas" role during the interim, but that hasn't materialized. The deepest pass play was 17 yards to Kenny Stills.

Since Harris' Week 1 performance for 72 yards, not one receiver has come close to 50 yards receiving. Either Payton will keep relying on Kamara in the intermediate game, or someone needs to step up before Thomas' return. If not, more 100-150-yard passing performance will become the norm in New Orleans.

Trautman, Johnson, and Hogan recorded goose eggs.

As beforementioned, I am not sure Winston trusts his receiving corps to get open or the QB-Receiver timing is out of sync. A good week of being home and inside Caesars Superdome should do the trick for Winston and his crew.

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) is injured on a play against New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line: (B+)

The big guys rebounded well after the first drive. Hurst (55 snaps) filled in well for Armstead. Ruiz, Peat, Throckmorton, and Ramczyk each had 62 offensive snaps. The unit communicated better and gave Winston time to pass this game. I am concerned the Pats' Judon was victimizing Ramczyk at times. I wonder if Ram is 100%.

Three sacks were yielded, but easily three others could have gone against the offensive line. Winston's legs bailed them out.

Terron Armstead's jammed elbow is a concern and projects to be out for multiple weeks.

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48) misses an interception thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Defense - (B+)

Cornerbacks/Safeties: (A)

CB Paulson Adebo will become a stud at cornerback. Well, Marshon Lattimore is already a stud with P.J. Williams and the old vet, Malcolm Jenkins, each snagging interceptions. They allowed one touchdown but off of 51 passes thrown, that's acceptable in the NFL.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) looks down the line. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Linebackers: (B+)

Demario Davis was Batman! He called defenses, tackled for losses, pass defended, and snuffed out screen plays - Davis was outstanding with 8 tackles, 2 TFL, and 2 PD. Kaden Elliss, Peter Werner, and Zack Baun were suitable Robins to Davis as Batman!

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles from New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Line: (B)

The Saints pressured, harassed, and frustrated New England's rookie signal-caller. "The four- and five-man pressure schemes" Dennis Allen dialed up against Jones were a problem for New England, said NFL analyst Bucky Brooks.

2 Sacks and 11 Quarterback Hits do not tell the entire story. Edge rushers Cam Jordan was consistently in the backfield, and Tanoh Kpassagon notched a (1 sack). Tuttle, Roach, and Ringo limited the Patriots to 49 yards rushing and made their offense one-dimensional for the remainder of the contest.

Special Teams: (B-)

P Gillikin is a BOOMER! His leg is tremendous. K Rosas did not have a good game. Two missed field goals aren't the formula for job security. (See photos above)

Wil Lutz may still be a few weeks away from returning. Tryout Tuesday may see new faces at the Ochsner Training Facility.

Special teams' kick and punt coverage were excellent.

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline as they take on the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Coaching (B)

Head Coach: (B)

Coach Payton remained calm, but he was noticeably uncomfortable with Winston's touchdown pass to Callaway. In the press conference, he said the team was "fortunate." Payton, Winston, and the receivers need a better game plan. Or, another dismal performance will call for a few wake-up calls.

Assistants: (B)

Again minus a few key members, the team made the necessary in-game adjustments faster than in Carolina.

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) react to a penalty against New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Final Grade: B-

It's a win, but the offense...well, you know the rest.

