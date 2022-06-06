What could this year's Saints team look like in Week 1? Here's a way-too-early prediction for it with some thoughts.

The Saints are entering their final week of OTAs, and we'll get one more look at them on Thursday before a three-day mandatory minicamp the following week. Things will certainly quiet down for a while after that, with training camp being the next big hurdle in preparation for the new season.

How this year's team will be made up is certainly intriguing, and we're giving a way-too-early prediction for what New Orleans will look like come Week 1.

Full Disclaimer. It's June, and we've seen all of two OTAs in addition to rookie minicamp. Having Dennis Allen in charge means that we don't fully know what to expect and how things will ultimately operate when it comes to the final roster. Picking the team three months in advance is a fun exercise, but is obviously going to change.

Remember that players can also making the final 53-man roster and still get cut right after due to the massive amount of player movement. Some of the cut players will undoubtedly have a great opportunity to come back on the 16-man practice squad.

Offense (25)

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback (2): Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton

The first thing that's going to stand out is carrying only two quarterbacks on the roster. That seems like a concern initially, but it's not like the Saints haven't done this before. When it comes down to numbers, the team may have to make a tough decision to cut Ian Book and then try to bring him back on the practice squad for Week 1.

Again, this is Jameis Winston's team to run, and Andy Dalton is a solid insurance plan. Winston is locked in, and that should only be more evident as we get into training camp. Call me way more optimistic about this spot this season.

Running Back (4): Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Abram Smith, Adam Prentice

This will be a position to watch, and don't be surprised to see a veteran join the team at some point during camp to provide competition. Naturally, don't forget the fullback spot with Adam Prentice. The Saints could very well not have him make the initial roster, but bring him back on the practice squad or add him after the fact.

For the snubs, Tony Jones Jr. was impressive in last year's camp, but the injury against the Giants really hurt his season and he didn't provide much in the lineup when called upon. Dwayne Washington is known for his special teams presence, but as you'll see later on the roster, that spot will go to an extra defender. It's hard not to be excited about Abram Smith, and his outlook to make the roster as an undrafted rookie looks promising.

Wide Receiver (6): Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty

It's hard to see anything changing in this group right now, and this might be the best depth the Saints have ever had at this position on paper. There's other players like Kirk Merritt, Easop Winston Jr., and Kawaan Baker to keep an eye on, but none of them feel like they'll threaten Smith, Callaway, or Harty right now.

One thing to throw out would be a possibility of moving a wide receiver ahead of the NFL's Trade Deadline to a needy team. That probably would be a surprise going into roster cuts, but it's not impossible.

Tight End (4): Taysom Hill, Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson

Lucas Krull is someone to watch here, but we'll have to see what he does to help his case over the next couple of months. Nick Vannett would be someone to throw in as a potential cut candidate. He needs a solid camp to stay on, and one of the other things to keep a close watch on is Taysom Hill's progress from Lisfranc surgery.

Offensive Line (9): James Hurt, Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Andrus Peat, Trevor Penning, Landon Young, Calvin Throckmorton, Forrest Lamp

The offensive line has few surprises to it. Carrying four guards and tackles seems about right, but the other player to watch during training camp would be Josh Andrews. He's a veteran presence who has been taking some center reps. That versatility could give him a slight edge over Lamp, who also had some work in OTAs at center.

Defense (25)

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) during the first half at Caesars

Defensive Line (9): Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Carl Granderson, Payton Turner, David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, Jaleel Johnson

Assuming the health holds up, the defensive end group should bring no surprises. Taco Charlton is a name to watch, but he'll have to beat out someone like Carl Granderson to crack the roster. On the interior, things shake up a little, leaving Malcolm Roach and Albert Huggins off the team in favor of veterans Street and Johnson. Rookie Jordan Jackson will need to develop quickly to have a legitimate shot of being on the final squad, but could easily be a practice squad candidate.

Linebacker (6): Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss, Zack Baun, Andrew Dowell, D'Marco Jackson

Don't discount veteran Eric Wilson in this group, and it goes without saying that the pressure is on for Zack Baun. Kaden Elliss fits in more in base as the SAM linebacker, and he's someone who has a more prominent role on special teams with Andrew Dowell. D'Marco Jackson also looks to be a strong presence for special teams, and him getting reps will be key to help his outlook.

Cornerback (4): Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby, Alontae Taylor

It's crazy to remember how last year's training camp went for the Saints. They lost Patrick Robinson to retirement, Adebo wasn't starting, and Ken Crawley was the No. 2 guy until he got hurt. That forced their hand to trade for Roby, and it became a great move. This year, this is a solid group with a strong outlook, and adding Taylor to the mix will only make it better.

Safety (6): Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, P.J. Williams, Daniel Sorensen, J.T. Gray

The one player that's hard leaving off right now is Justin Evans. He's going to make a great run at a comeback. Depending on how things play out with Marcus Maye and his court hearing, Evans could be someone who hangs around the practice squad at worst. Keep an eye on Bryce Thompson as training camp rolls along too.

Special Teams (3)

Oct 1, 2017; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and long snapper Zach Wood (49) react during the NFL International Series game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium. The Saints defeated the Dolphins 20-0. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker: Wil Lutz

Punter: Blake Gillikin

Long Snapper: Zach Wood

As far as return duties, the only player who could rival Deonte Harty would be Rashid Shaheed. He's been on the field for OTAs, but is not practicing right now due to the ACL injury. Consider him a priority for the practice squad, if it comes down to that.

Some of the decisions that went into formulating the roster this way was making decisions based on special teams. Having extra defenders on the group works well. Again, it'll be fascinating to see how this year's team is assembled, and the training camp battles are going to be pretty intense at some positions. For a team who was on the cusp of cracking the postseason despite all of the struggles, the Saints will undoubtedly craft their roster to reflect the ambition. All we need to know is how.

