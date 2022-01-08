Inside Week 18: Saints Run Defense vs. Falcons Running Attack

New Orleans will be challenged by Atlanta QB Matt Ryan and the Falcons passing attack. However, the Saints will need to shut down their rival's running game to better turn loose their pass rush.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, they’ll have to beat their biggest rival to get there. The 8-8 Saints face the 7-9 Atlanta Falcons on the road, needing a win and a loss by the 49ers to the Los Angeles Rams.

This is a rematch of a Week 9 contest in New Orleans, a 27-25 Falcons victory. The Saints overcame a 24-6 fourth quarter deficit to take a lead in the final minute, but fell on a last-second field goal.

New Orleans has depended on their defense all year long. It's a unit that gives up just 322 yards per game, ranking 8th in the league. They are fourth in points allowed (19.7), first in red-zone efficiency, sixth in interceptions, and ninth on third downs.

New Orleans had some early season struggles against the pass. They've owned one of the NFL's most formidable run defenses for the last four years. The Saints stifled the Falcons running game in the first matchup between the teams, but gave up over 300 yards to QB Matt Ryan.

Ryan has always presented a challenge to the New Orleans defense. However, the Saints will need to shut down the running game of their rivals to create a one-dimensional attack.

New Orleans Run Defense

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) tackles Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the backfield.

The Saints rank fourth against the run, allowing just 95 yards/game. They surrender a league-low 3.9 per carry and have held 11 of 16 opponents under 100 yards.

New Orleans wins the battles at the line of scrimmage to stalemate an opponent's running game at the point of attack. Defensive tackles David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, and Christian Ringo haven't been especially disruptive as pass rushers. However, they have gotten interior push and sealed off inside rushing lanes.

Pro Bowl DE Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport have provided outstanding pass rush. They've also been terrific at crashing down on running plays. The Saints are thin along the edge with ends Tanoh Kpassagnon and Payton Turner on injured reserve.

Davenport is also questionable with a knee injury. If he is sidelined, Carl Granderson, Jalyn Holmes, and Zack Baun will be counted on for more snaps. The defensive line is also responsible for keeping blockers free from their explosive linebackers.

New Orleans has 87 tackles for loss this season, among the most in the league. Demario Davis tops the team with 13 stops for loss. Davis, who has a team-high 100 tackles, has elite diagnosis skills and terrific athleticism in pursuit.

Linebackers Kwon Alexander and rookie Pete Werner are each capable of momentum turning plays. Both are best in open space, but anticipate plays well and are always in position to make plays.

Veteran S Malcolm Jenkins is second only to Demario Davis in tackles. Jenkins has lost a step in coverage, but plays like an extra linebacker in the tackles box. He leads a swarming defensive backfield that's excellent in run support.

Third-year defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is similar to Jenkins in run support ability. He’s a force around the line of scrimmage and an excellent tackler in space. Physical corners Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo are aggressive in coming up to cut down runners at the edge.

Atlanta Running Game

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons average a meager 87 yards/ game rushing and 3.6 per carry, ranking 30th in the NFL. They've been held to under 100 yards on the ground in 10 of 16 games this season. Atlanta has had only one rushing performance of over 80 yards this season, a 108-yard effort from Cordarrelle Patterson in Week 12.

Patterson leads the Falcons with 607 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, averaging 4.1/carry. He’s an explosive threat from anywhere along the formation, but struggles between the tackles in short yardage situations.

Seventh-year RB Mike Davis is a more traditional back than Patterson. Davis is a punishing inside runner who fights for extra yardage. However, he's averaged only 3.6/carry while picking up 473 yards on the ground.

The Falcons have struggled in short yardage and goal-line situations all year because of a lack of push up front. With starting G Jalen Mayfield questionable with a back injury, those interior struggles could be greater.

What to Watch

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by linebacker Demario Davis (56), safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) and end Cameron Jordan (94).

The key to defensive success against Atlanta is containing their passing attack. However, the Saints need to eliminate the run to force the Falcons to be one-dimensional.

New Orleans held the Falcons to just 31 yards rushing on 25 carries when these teams met in November.

The all-purpose abilities of Cordarrelle Patterson has been a problem for most defenses this season. Patterson had just 10 yards rushing when these teams last met, but caught 6 passes for 126 yards. The onus is on linebackers Davis, Alexander, and Werner to contain him in open space.

If New Orleans can stifle the Atlanta running game, it will eliminate play-action and turn the Saints pass rushers loose on Matt Ryan. It's the optimum recipe for success for a Saints defense that's carried the team all season.

