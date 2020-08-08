The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2020 Media Day, giving fans a first look at Rookies and Free-Agents in the Black and Gold.

SAME FACE, NEW PLACE:

WR Emmanuel Sanders, Two-year, $16M

QB Jameis Winston, One-year, $1.1M

WR Emmanuel Sanders, 11th NFL Season

The New Orleans Saints found their #2 WR Emmanuel Sanders when free agency opened in March and signed him to a two-year, $16M contract. The 11 year NFL Veteran has played with HOF QB talent in Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning, winning a Super Bowl with Manning in Denver. Now Sanders adds another HOF QB, Drew Brees, to his list of tremendous teammates. The two were spotted working out together in Denver at the end of June.

“Right when I signed... We told each other we would see each other soon, but I’m ready to get to work, get the chemistry down and learn the offense.” Emmanuel Sanders on Working Out With Drew Brees

New Orleans expects Sanders to solve the #2 WR production problem and add another fold to the offense in 2020. Sanders’ ability to take the top off and quickly change direction bodes well for him and the Saints TEs and RBs. Having two elite route runners on the outside, Thomas and Sanders will open the middle of the field for TE Jared Cook, RB Alvin Kamara, and QB/WR Taysom Hill. Those players’ ability to find open pockets in the middle of the field will attract the defense’s attention away from outside receivers. Thus, this will create mismatches and one-on-one coverages for Sanders and Thomas.

QB Jameis Winston, 6th NFL Season

After leading the NFL in passing yards a season ago, Jameis Winston enrolled into “QB U” joining the Saints on a one-year deal. Winston said, “it is intriguing” for a young QB to join a Hall of Fame QB and a future Hall of Fame coach, and “he is happy to be apart" of it [the Saints].” The New Orleans Coaching staff has already voiced Winston's praise in his short time with the Black and Gold.

“I think he’s a talented football player and he’s done a lot of great things in this league already and we’re excited to have him. Just in these meetings we’ve been having with these virtual meetings, the one thing that stands out to me right away is that he’s sharp, he’s smart, he has asked the right questions.” OC Pete Carmichael, Saints

At only 26 years of age, Winston still has plenty of football ahead of him. With a Pro-Bowl appearance and leading the NFL in passing yards, “Famous Jameis” has proven to be a special talent in the league. Jameis' NFL future as a starter is at a crossroads. However, Winston will learn from some of the best offensive minds in football with Brees, Carmichael, and Payton. And who knows, he may impress them enough to earn the keys to the kingdom after Brees’ retirement.

