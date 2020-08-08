Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Same Face, New Place: A First Look at Sanders and Winston in Saints Uniform

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2020 Media Day, giving fans a first look at Rookies and Free-Agents in the Black and Gold.

SAME FACE, NEW PLACE:

  • WR Emmanuel Sanders, Two-year, $16M 
  • QB Jameis Winston, One-year, $1.1M

WR Emmanuel Sanders, 11th NFL Season

Emmanuel Sanders Media Day (1)
CREDIT: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The New Orleans Saints found their #2 WR Emmanuel Sanders when free agency opened in March and signed him to a two-year, $16M contract. The 11 year NFL Veteran has played with HOF QB talent in Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning, winning a Super Bowl with Manning in Denver. Now Sanders adds another HOF QB, Drew Brees, to his list of tremendous teammates. The two were spotted working out together in Denver at the end of June.

“Right when I signed... We told each other we would see each other soon, but I’m ready to get to work, get the chemistry down and learn the offense.”

Emmanuel Sanders on Working Out With Drew Brees

New Orleans expects Sanders to solve the #2 WR production problem and add another fold to the offense in 2020. Sanders’ ability to take the top off and quickly change direction bodes well for him and the Saints TEs and RBs. Having two elite route runners on the outside, Thomas and Sanders will open the middle of the field for TE Jared Cook, RB Alvin Kamara, and QB/WR Taysom Hill. Those players’ ability to find open pockets in the middle of the field will attract the defense’s attention away from outside receivers. Thus, this will create mismatches and one-on-one coverages for Sanders and Thomas.

QB Jameis Winston, 6th NFL Season

Jameis Winston Media Day (2)
CREDIT: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

After leading the NFL in passing yards a season ago, Jameis Winston enrolled into “QB U” joining the Saints on a one-year deal. Winston said, “it is intriguing” for a young QB to join a Hall of Fame QB and a future Hall of Fame coach, and “he is happy to be apart" of it [the Saints].”  The New Orleans Coaching staff has already voiced Winston's praise in his short time with the Black and Gold.  

“I think he’s a talented football player and he’s done a lot of great things in this league already and we’re excited to have him. Just in these meetings we’ve been having with these virtual meetings, the one thing that stands out to me right away is that he’s sharp, he’s smart, he has asked the right questions.”

OC Pete Carmichael, Saints

At only 26 years of age, Winston still has plenty of football ahead of him. With a Pro-Bowl appearance and leading the NFL in passing yards, “Famous Jameis” has proven to be a special talent in the league.   Jameis' NFL future as a starter is at a crossroads.  However, Winston will learn from some of the best offensive minds in football with Brees, Carmichael, and Payton.  And who knows, he may impress them enough to earn the keys to the kingdom after Brees’ retirement. 

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bennie Fowler: How the Saints WR landed in New Orleans

If you ever wondered why the New Orleans Saints signed WR Bennie Fowler, you must thank Drew Brees and Emmanuel Sanders.

Kyle T. Mosley

The Jenkins Effect: Veteran DBs' positive impact on the Saints Defense

The New Orleans Saints have two DBs with the last name Jenkins, that will provide leadership to a young defensive backfield in 2020.

BtBoylan

by

SamL

Marcus Davenport is on the Verge

New Orleans Saints third-year defensive end and former #1 draft choice is on the verge of having an outstanding year in New Orleans - if, he can stay healthy.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sean Payton Media Call takeaways on Drew, Jameis, and Protective Gear

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton answered questions from media on Wednesday related to Drew Brees, Jameis Winston, and the protective gear.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SamL

Projecting the Tight Ends to make the Saints 2020 Roster

The 2020 New Orleans Saints final 53 man roster will be tightly contested, position by position. Saints News Network analyzes the team's Tight Ends.

BtBoylan

Wood and Elliss become first Saints players placed on COVID-19 List

The New Orleans Saints placed LB Kaden Elliss and LS Zach Wood on the COVID-19 List Thursday.

BtBoylan

Projecting the Saints 2020 Roster: QBs

The Saints News Network projects the New Orleans Saints final 53 man roster position by position, starting at QB.

BtBoylan

by

SamL

Projecting The Saints 2020 Roster: RBs

Saints News Network's projection of Saints RBs that will make the 53 man roster ahead of the 2020 season.

BtBoylan

Saints Countdown to Kickoff: Mr. Rogers paves the way for 2 Saints Legends in Gleason & Reis

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff is less than 39 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

Saints News: Saints will sequester in bubble-like training camp at hotel

The New Orleans Saints plan to create a "bubble-like" training camp for players to sequester in Loews New Orleans Hotel.

Dr.C

by

Dr.C