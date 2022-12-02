Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 13

With the fantasy football regular season in its final weeks, some owners find themselves "sitting pretty" with a clinched playoff berth while others try to sneak into the party. Moves this week and next can be vital to success not just in the late weeks of the regular season but for a potentially deep playoff run.

Here are the top fantasy football waiver-wire targets ahead of Week 13.

#1 Waiver-Wire Target

Quarterback - Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson was suspended for the first eleven games of the 2022 NFL regular season. Now having served his suspension, the three-time Pro Bowl selection is slated to make his Cleveland Browns debut this Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Still available in roughly 65% of leagues, Watson has proved his fantasy value throughout his NFL career. Between 2018-2020, Watson ranked in the top five of fantasy quarterback scoring.

Despite his dual-threat talent and stellar career fantasy numbers, there is a reason for concern. Inserting a new quarterback at this point in the season is risky for any team's chemistry and timing. Watson may take a week or two to become comfortable and fully grasp the Browns system.

If you need a jolt at the quarterback position or want a second-starting caliber option late in the regular season or playoffs, pick up Watson. A player of his talent would have been one of the first quarterbacks off the board if he had played the whole season. Getting a player of that caliber in free agency doesn't come too often.

#2 Waiver-Wire Target

Wide Receiver - Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates scoring a touchdown with a Lambeau Leap against the Tennessee Titans during their football game Thursday, November 17, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvstitans 1117221812djp

I cannot believe this guy is still available in 20% of leagues. Christian Watson has been on a tear over the past month, with six touchdowns over the past three weeks. It is hard to find a better fantasy wideout than Watson right now.

The emerging star rookie receiver was on my list last week before facing the Eagles and is on my list again this week. Despite hauling in four receptions each of the past three weeks, Watson has made the most of his opportunities. With two one-hundred-yard performances under his belt and growing confidence at the NFL level, he should feast on a depleted Bears secondary in Week 13.

Watson has boomed over the past few weeks of the season, and no guarantee continues. However, the North Dakota State product is finally living up to the hype he received early in the season.

#3 Waiver-Wire Target

New Orleans Saints Defense / Special Teams

The New Orleans Saints defense has not lived up to the off-season hype they received from local and national media outlets. While the unit has performed well, they are not solidified as a top-ten defense like in years past.

However, they face a familiar foe this week - Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints have had Brady's number since he joined the Buccaneers in 2020, including two performances where they held the Bucs out of the end zone.

In five regular-season matchups since 2020, the Saints have picked off Brady eight times. And despite dropping the season's first contest against Tampa Bay, the New Orleans defense allowed only 14 points.

Based on the history of Brady and the Bucs vs. the Saints, I would look at the Saints' defense this week. Back in Week 2, they scored six fantasy points against Tampa without an interception and just one sack. I like the chances they take advantage of a beat-up Bucs offense in Week 13.

