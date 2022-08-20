GREEN BAY -- Friday's preseason game was one of those things you had to know you were getting into when you started watching it. Most of the major questions have been answered for the Saints, and most of the unanswered ones got answered against the Packers. Here's all of our takeaways from their second preseason game, as they fell 20-10.

ATTENDANCE: The Saints had a rather lengthy list of players not in the lineup on Friday evening. That included: Jameis Winston, Mark Ingram, Marcus Maye, Michael Thomas, Pete Werner, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marshon Lattimore, Dwayne Washington, Alontae Taylor, Paulson Adebo, Tyrann Mathieu, Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis, Landon Young, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Andrus Peat, Jarvis Landry, Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, and Cam Jordan.

Washington, Young, and Hurst (foot) got banged up at practice. Young was Newly acquired players Derrick Kelly (No. 62) and Derek Schweiger (No. 64) were in the lineup. The only real concerns with the absences is around Pete Werner, who is dealing with a groin injury.

TAYSOM HILL: It might not have been the biggest play of the game, but it's really nice to see what elements Hill is going to bring to the table with Pete Carmichael totally in charge. This tight end screen was executed well, and we can only look forward to more.

SETTLING IN: Trevor Penning held up well on the first series in pass protection, which is what you wanted to see. On the next drive, you saw the experience from him that we saw last week. He looked dominant on a running play, shoving him to the ground, and then on the next play, he allowed a pressure on Book. Thankfully, he didn't get sacked on it. There were certainly more good than bad moments for him in his second game of work.

HARD TO READ: Ian Book's performance will start with the botched snap exchange, which happened last week against the Texans. He also threw a costly pick, as Taysom Hill slipped on his route. He finished 16-of-28 for 113 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Book showed off his wheels with several scrambles. There's really not much that he did to help his case for the final roster on Friday after going the distance. He's really down to his last strike against the Chargers.

MISCUES: New Orleans had several costly penalties that killed their drives on both sides of the ball. Offensively, holding calls killed momentum on drives. Malcolm Roach had a costly roughing the passer penalty on a play that would have ended in a punt, and the Packers ended up making them pay by marching down the length of the field for a touchdown.

It wasn't just the penalties, but a turnover obviously played a factor. Ian Book was having a promising drive later in the second quarter, until he didn't. It was the second straight week he had a fumbled exchange under center, which was recovered by the Packers defense for a good return. It ended up costing the Saints three points.

RB3 PICTURE CLEARER: That was some block by Jones Jr. on the opening Saints drive. He picked up the blitz, and did so with authority. He had some good moments running and catching, as well as returning in special teams. Jones Jr. also had a heck up a tackle on special teams too in the fourth quarter. Not having Dwayne Washington play certainly helped his stock. He's the clear cut frontrunner to back up Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

CHRIS OLAVE: Whether you chalk this up to busted coverage or ad-libbing, it was good to see Chris Olave slipping behind the Packers defense to get the team's first touchdown. Some of this was on display during the week in joint practices. He's in for a big season.

KIRK MERRITT: Kirk Merritt has stood out a bit in Saints training camp, and he got some work in as a kick returner. He didn't disappoint either. Other teams are going to see stuff like this and probably look his way. He may not make the final roster, but the practice squad interest might get a little bit tougher. Remember, players like him are auditioning for 31 other teams.

There was a player in the fourth quarter that really could have helped him out in a big way, but the deep attempt from Book was just a little much. Merritt stretched out and attempted to get it.

STOCK UP: Lewis Kidd certainly helped his case for the final roster on Friday night, as he did pretty well in both pass protection and run blocking overall. He did have a tough rep late in the game, but that's part of the learning process. He wasn't the only one, as veteran Jon Bostic shined a good bit from the linebacker spot. He and veteran linebacker Eric Wilson bolstered their chances after Friday night. Bostic led the team with 6 total tackles (5 solo, 1 assisted) with a pass breakup and fumble recovery.

SPECIAL TEAMS: If there were any concerns or questions about Lutz going into this year, then you got to see them answered. He had only missed one field goal in training camp coming in, which was from 57 yards. He ended up making the next one from the same distance.

Dennis Allen picked a great time to use a timeout with seconds left in the first quarter to let him attempt a kick with the wind on his side. The kick went through with ease, and it would have been good from at least 64 yards.

Blake Gillikin also had a memorable moment, booting an 81-yard punt that resulted in a touchdown. He had a later one for 67 yards. This Saints special teams unit showed off on Friday night.

New Orleans is scheduled to travel back tonight. Their next practice will be on Sunday afternoon from inside the Superdome.

