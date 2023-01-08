Skip to main content

'Sean Payton Negotiations' Intensify Between Saints and Denver, Per Report

The talks between Denver and New Orleans for head coach Sean Payton  intensify over the weekend.

The "Sean Payton Sweepstakes" talks intensify between the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos. Ian Rapoport, NFL Insider, reports the two football franchises are working out terms of a deal before Sean Payton has an in-person interview with the Denver. 

"My understanding is the Saints and Broncos have begun negotiations for a deal to compensate the Saints," Rapoport said. "No doubt the Saints will be looking for a first-round pick and more. Denver knows this and has not blinked. My understanding is they are on the same page as to what it will cost."

The league office will allow the Broncos and Payton to meet after Jan. 17.

Rex Ryan vs. Randy Moss on Sean Payton

Saturday evening on ESPN, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan and Hall of Famer Randy Moss had different opinions on if Denver and Russell Wilson would be a good fit for Sean Payton. 

Randy Moss explained, "Russell Wilson looked at the year that he's had, and you look what a coach like Sean Payton has done in his career, the success that he had with Drew Brees, that's a win-win situation. For me, Russell Wilson needs a guy like Sean Payton."

Rex Ryan did not think a marriage between Payton and the Broncos was a good idea. "I think it'd be great for Denver. Unfortunately, I don't see this happening in a million years," Ryan cited his doubts.  

"And the reason for it is Sean Payton. You're gonna come back into coaching. And you're going to take this team, you have no compensation there because all the draft picks are already going to Seattle. And so to me, I don't see it happening. I can see Sean Payton coming back. He doesn't want to go against Patrick Mahomes twice a year. I can see him going back to New Orleans and maybe bring in a quarterback named, Tom Brady."

