Week 12: Saints Inactives

A look at who's out for the Saints for their Week 12 matchup against the Broncos, which is sure to draw a ton of eyes based on Denver's quarterback situation.
The Saints and Broncos aren't too far off from their Week 12 afternoon kickoff. Here's a look at the team's inactive list for Sunday.

  • WR Deonte Harris (neck)
  • WR Ty Montgomery (hamstring)
  • OL Andrus Peat (concussion)
  • QB Trevor Siemian
  • TE Garrett Griffin
  • DB Ken Crawley
  • DT Malcolm Roach

Deonte Harris was the only player who was questionable entering the game, but was downgraded to out on Saturday. Terron Armstead tested positive for COVID-19, and cannot play after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Derrick Kelly II was also moved to the list, which elevated Cameron Tom from the practice squad. Austin Carr is the replacement for Armstead, while Will Clapp and Ryan Glasgow were the team's standard elevations called up for the game day roster.

Josh Hill (concussion), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and Dwayne Washington (back) make their return, as they were full participants of practice all week. Alvin Kamara (foot) was limited all week, but will play.

While you wait for kickoff, please be sure to check out our pregame report and tune in to our Facebook page for our live show.

