Saints vs. Broncos: Pregame Report

Taysom Hill starts his second game for New Orleans, as the Saints and Broncos clash in a Week 12 afternoon game at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Saints (8-2) travel to Denver to take on the Broncos (4-6) in one of three afternoon kickoffs in Week 12 NFL action. Taysom Hill gets his second start for New Orleans, as they look to stay on top of the NFC for the playoff race. Here's how you can keep up with all of Sunday's game.

Where to Watch: FOX - Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, and Lindsay Czarniak (field reporter)

Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports.com, Saints-Broncos in Blue

Where to Stream: FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 138 (NO), 83 (DEN) | XM: 381 (NO), 225 (DEN)

Jersey Combo: White jerseys, White pants (Not color rush)

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Current Lines: Over/Under (36.5), Saints -15.5

Last 5 Matchups

11/13/16 - Broncos 25, Saints 23

10/28/12 - Broncos 34, Saints 14

9/28/08 - Broncos 34, Saints 32

11/21/04 - Broncos 34, Saints 13

All-Time Series: Broncos lead 2-9, with the last New Orleans win coming in 1994. Sean Payton is 0-2 against Denver.

The last time these two met was inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and will be forever remembered for how it ended. New Orleans couldn't get it going offensively, with Drew Brees throwing two interceptions by the early stages of the second quarter. Both passes were picked by Darian Stewart, with the second being a tipped pass. New Orleans went down 10-0, and managed to add a field goal at halftime thanks to a late Sterling Moore interception to trail 10-3.

The Saints would rally in the third quarter behind two Willie Snead receiving touchdown, with one being set up by a Kenny Vaccaro interception. Darian Stewart would get a fumble recovery after Michael Thomas was stripped early in the fourth quarter, and would tie the game at 17-17. Thomas would cough it up again with nearly three minutes to go in the game, adding another Brandon McManus field goal to go up 23-17.

Brees went to work in the two-minute drill, finding Brandin Cooks for the game-tying touchdown from 32 yards out with 1:22 left in the game, and then it happened. Wil Lutz's extra point attempt would be blocked, as Will Parks would scoop it up and take it all the way back for Denver to add the two-point conversion. The sideline footwork was in question, reviewed, and the Broncos would win 25-23 after New Orleans failed to get the onside attempt.

The Saints defense picked Trevor Siemian off twice and sacked him six times, but still ended up falling to 4-5 because of the offensive miscues.

Things to watch: The biggest storyline from this game is the fact that the Broncos will not have any of their quarterbacks today, turning to practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton. Honestly, knowing what to expect out of the Broncos offense here is a mystery. The Saints won't have Terron Armstead due to a positive COVID-19 test, and are going to be without several other key players of their own like Deonte Harris (neck) and Andrus Peat (concussion). Taysom Hill makes his second start for New Orleans. Hill is looking for his fourth game in a row in which he rushes for 40 yards or more.

