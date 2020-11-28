Saints' Terron Armstead Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Saints will now be without two key starters on their offensive line for Sunday afternoon's game against the Broncos.

The New Orleans Saints are going to be without their starting left side of the offensive line on Sunday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, starting left tackle Terron Armstead has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out against the Broncos. The Athletic's Katherine Terrell first mentioned that a Saints player had tested positive, and several other players were in the tracing protocol.

Armstead confirmed the report via his personal Twitter account.

Found out this morning that I tested positive for Covid! I feel completely normal and ready to go play with my guys tomorrow. Unfortunately that can’t happen and while that shit sucks, I can’t downplay the impact covid has had on so many lives. Everyone stay safe 🙌🏾 #WhoDat ⚜️

The team was already going into their afternoon game without Andrus Peat (concussion), and will now have to make it all work with Taysom Hill at the helm. Veteran Nick Easton has been super important to the team, filling in at both left and right guard for the New Orleans offense at various times. He was already going to fill in for Peat, and the team will likely turn to veteran James Hurst at left tackle. It won't be surprising to see the Saints bring up some players from the practice squad as well to expand the game-day roster.

It's also worth pointing out that Emmanuel Sanders missed two games due to COVID-19, but it was also due to him being symptomatic. That forced him away from the team for 10 days.